ASUS India strengthens its leadership team in India

ASUS India announced the appointment of Eric Ou as Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India.With23 years of rich experience in ASUS across different territories and functions, Eric Ou has been pivotal in building the brand share to the market dominator position in the respective regions.

The appointments come in response to Asus’ significant growth in the Indian Consumer PC market in recent years. The decision to elevate the leadership reflects the company’s commitment to further expanding its India business, especially in the Commercial B2B space.

Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head of India, President, and Director of ASUS India

Eric Ou, Country Head of India, President, and Director of ASUS India said, “I am honored to lead ASUS India operations as we strive to become market leaders in the consumer, gaming, and enterprise PCs markets. Our goal is to provide every Indian with a meaningful technology experience that boosts efficiency and enhances their life. We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and developing a strong brand that resonates with the varied usage needs of our consumers. With our relentless pursuit of excellence and a highly skilled team, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries and exceed expectations.”

Additionally, the company has elevated Arnold Su and Dinesh Sharma to the position of Vice President, having previously served as Business Heads for Consumer & Gaming PCs and Commercial PC & Smartphones at systems group, ASUS India respectively.

