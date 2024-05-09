ASUS India strengthens its after sales support in Chennai, opens its Exclusive service centre in the city

- Advertisement -

ASUS India announced the opening of ASUS Exclusive Service Centre in Anna Salai Road, Chennai. The centre remains an important endeavour to bolster the brand’s after-sales support and seamlessly troubleshoot any product related challenges.

The opening of an ASUS Exclusive Service Centre in Anna Salai Road marks a strategic decision by ASUS India to cater to the growing IT Hub in the nearby area. ASUS customers can now avail support and maintenance-related services for ASUS products that is delivered by highly trained representatives. The centre specialises in repairing and servicing specific types of products while offering tailored solutions to its customers. The Exclusive Service Centre also houses skilled technicians who undergo an exhaustive training and certification process to ensure the services and experience delivered are at par with ASUS standards while sticking to the company’s vision, mission, and values.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India

Commenting on the opening of the ASUS Exclusive Service Centre in Chennai, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India shared, “We at ASUS believe that in addition to launching solutions laden with state-of-the-art technology, a strong after-sales solution and network played a pivotal role in making ASUS a reliable option for customers in India. I am elated to announce the opening of ASUS Exclusive Service Centre in Chennai. The launch marks another feat from the brand to ensure a seamless after-sales experience to ASUS customers for end-to-end solutions, thus reiterating the brand’s commitment towards its people’s first approach.”

The Anna Salai Exclusive Service Centre specializes in repairing and servicing the NoteBook series, Gaming NoteBook Series, Commercial NoteBook Series, Desktop, AIO, Monitors, Accessories and assist with warranty extension packages. The Exclusive Service Centre in partnership with Oasis Soft Solutions also boasts of value-added services like sales, walk-ins, onsite services supported by quick turnaround time to make the experience as hassle-free and convenient as possible for customers.

Information about the Anna Salai ASUS Exclusive Service Centre:

Service Time: 10AM~6PM

Address: ASUS Exclusive Service Centre: 832, 2nd Floor, Oasis Tower, Anna Salai Main Road,

Mount Road, Chennai – 600 002

Support Products: NB series, Gaming NB Series, Commercial NB Series, Desktop, AIO, Monitors, Accessories, Warranty extension packages.

For any information contact customer care number: 18002090365

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

