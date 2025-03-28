ASUS India Partners with India’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff to Showcase the Versatile ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip

- Advertisement -

ASUS, has collaborated with India’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, for an exciting social media campaign. The campaign highlights the ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip’s multitasking and multi-form factor capabilities, a laptop designed to reinvigorate multi-tasking with its OLED touchscreen, 360-degree hinge, and seamless AI integration into the software, delivering an unmatched experience for its users.

The campaign highlights Tiger Shroff’s dynamic persona and his versatility, with ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip’s flexibility that empowers users to master multitasking effortlessly. In the video, Tiger transitions between the various 2-in-1 modes – using tent mode to read fan mail and responding to them with heartfelt compliments using the laptop mode. He then turns to entertainment and personal time with the stand mode to stream his favorite anime, and tablet mode to dabble in his hobby sketching his own character—perfectly mirroring the Vivobook 14 Flip’s adaptability. Much like Tiger’s ability to adapt as an actor, dancer, and fitness icon, this laptop adapts to every task seamlessly.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is a game-changer for multitaskers, featuring a stunning OLED touchscreen, a versatile 360-degree hinge, and AI enhanced software for seamless performance. Powered by cutting-edge technology, it offers users the freedom to switch between Tent, Laptop, Stand, and Tablet modes, making it ideal for creators, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Vivobook 14 Flip’s capabilities smartly fine-tune everything – from active AI noise cancellation during calls to real-time image optimization and more – ensuring a fluid, intuitive experience in every mode. With its sleek design and robust capabilities, the Vivobook 14 Flip is the ultimate companion for those who demand versatility without compromise.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Product and Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at ASUS India, said: “The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is crafted for those who live dynamic, multifaceted lives. Partnering with Tiger Shroff, whose energy and versatility inspire millions, allows us to showcase how this device empowers users to excel in every mode—be it work, creativity, or entertainment. This campaign celebrates adaptability and performance, and we’re excited to bring it to life with Tiger.”

Excited about the partnership Tiger Shroff said, “As someone who’s always on the move, I need a laptop that can keep up with my active lifestyle. The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip, with its incredible flexibility and power, fits perfectly into my life. Whether I’m reading fan mail, sketching ideas, or unwinding with anime, it’s got me covered. I’m thrilled to team up with ASUS to show how this laptop lets you flip into any mode effortlessly!”

The reel has been released on March 28, 2025, across ASUS India’s and Tiger Shroff’s social media platforms. The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is available for purchase in ASUS E-shop, exclusive stores and multi brand retail outlets, at a starting price of INR 96,990.

