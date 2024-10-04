ASUS India marks a key milestone with its 300th store in Bengaluru, paving the way for future retail expansion

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, opened its 300th store in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Spanning over 700 sq ft, the store is located at the Mall of Asia, Byataranyanpura and was inaugurated by the ASUS Republic Of Gamers’ global brand ambassador, Alan Walker who is currently touring in India. The new Pegasus store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This mark’s the brands first Pegasus store in Bengaluru and third in Karnataka.

The launch of the new store and the achievement of the 300th milestone store reaffirms the brand’s vision towards increasing hands-on customer experiences and displaying innovative and cutting-edge technology that is layered with unmatched customer support. ASUS’ retail strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking about the milestone, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “We are immensely proud to announce our 300th store in India, paving the way for future retail expansion across the country. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering our customers the best-in-class experience and establishing as many touchpoints as possible. We believe that the in-store purchase experience is a vital component during the decision to purchase a product and we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. To build deeper inroads, we are keen to expand further across metros and suburban markets in tier II and tier III cities. Through our retail expansion strategy, we are committed to continue to cultivate our equation with our customers and meet their diverse and ever evolving needs.”

The 300th ASUS store is another milestone in a journey that has seen ASUS grow from 50 stores in 2020 to 300 stores now in 2024. Dedicated to ensuring utmost customer satisfaction, the brand is keen on further expanding its physical presence to enhance customer experience. Since launching the ASUS e-shop in 2021, the brand has continuously built a robust network covering over 400 districts in India and aiming to expand their presence in 600+ districts in the coming two years. Furthermore, there are approximately 1500 premium kiosks in tier III and tier IV cities, while operating 5,000 dealer shops across India. ASUS products are also readily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart alongside exclusive brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.

Eager to connect with key customers across India, the brand has launched six new Select Stores in prominent IT markets. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance customer engagement and accessibility. In addition, the brand recognizes the importance of addressing customer inquiries and concerns effectively. To this end, over 100 customer service centers have been thoughtfully designed and renovated, aligning with modern design standards and aesthetics. This commitment not only improves the overall customer experience but also reinforces the brand’s dedication to providing exceptional support and service.

Store Address: #S58, 2nd floor, Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Hobli, Yelahanka Taluk, Bellary Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 158