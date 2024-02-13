ASUS India launches its 4th Select Store for refurbished products in Hyderabad

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India announced the launch of its 4th Select Store with refurbished products. The store being launched in Hyderabad is the city’s inaugural location, providing customers with a variety of refurbished laptops at discounted rates, all backed by a 1-year ASUS warranty.

Top of Form

ASUS Select Store is a niche concept that was conceptualized to strengthen the brand’s contribution to building the Indian circular e-waste economy. The showcased products have undergone a rigorous, multi-check inspection that comprises an exhaustive process of testing, meticulous restoration, and ASUS certification, thereby ensuring their compliance with standards akin to those of brand-new products.

Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India shared,

Commenting on the launch of the store, Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India shared, “In our endeavor to empower the country with sustainable technology choices, we are proud to be announcing the launch of our 4th refurbished products store in the city of Hyderabad. As strong advocates of sustainability and having recorded exemplary responses from customers from our last three ASUS Select Store, we believe this is the right step to take, simultaneously fortifying our retail network. Our Select Stores represent a significant stride towards a sustainable future, offering customers access to a budget friendly price. With a growing number of individuals choosing refurbished laptops in the city, we aim to provide a platform that offers thoroughly examined products, ensuring customers access to premium-quality laptops and PCs.”

ASUS has been diligently working towards increasing its retail network in the country. The company at present has 4 Select Stores in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and now Hyderabad. The stores are present in key locations of the city that strategically caters to a large audience and enable them to experience ASUS products.

ASUS has been at the forefront of inculcating sustainable practices in its operations. The brand has committed to achieving a global recycling rate of 20% for ASUS products and the introduction of the ASUS Select Store is a feat to contribute to this brand commitment. ASUS also leverages cutting-edge technological advancements, the company proactively integrates sustainability into its operations. This encompasses a range of environmentally conscious initiatives, such as reducing carbon emissions, embracing eco-friendly packaging, and collaborating with recycling companies to ensure the responsible disposal of electronic waste.

Store Address: Shop No: 1,2 & 3, 1-2-61 and 62 MEZ, Siddamesetty Complex Parkline, Secunderabad Hyderabad – 50003

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.