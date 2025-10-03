ASUS India Collaborates with Actress Soha Ali Khan to Showcase the Versatile ASUS All-in-One V400 Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a global technology leader, today announced its collaboration with acclaimed actress Soha Ali Khan for an exciting new social media campaign, “All in One for All.” In this campaign, the ASUS All-in-One V400 series is spotlighted for its versatility and adaptability, designed to seamlessly support every lifestyle, from home and work to entertainment, making it a device truly built for all.

The campaign showcases Soha Ali Khan’s multifaceted persona, as a mother, daughter, wife, friend, actor, and sister, highlighting the ease and grace with which she navigates diverse roles in life. This versatility reflects the ASUS All-in-One V400, designed to seamlessly adapt to varied needs and deliver reliable performance for demanding, everyday routines. In this video, Soha showcases how the PC seamlessly supports her across home, work, and entertainment, enabling her to balance multiple responsibilities with ease. The relatable story highlights that the All-in-One V400 is more than just a device, it is a companion designed to enhance every moment of modern living.

Link to video campaign – Click here

Link to ASUS E-shop – V400 Series

The ASUS All-in-One V400 series offers a sleek design that fits seamlessly into any environment, coupled with thoughtful features like enhanced privacy for secure usage, eye-care technology for children, and robust performance for both professional and personal tasks. This combination makes it an ideal choice for families, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts who value convenience, reliability, and adaptability in a single device.

Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Product and Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at ASUS India

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Product and Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at ASUS India said, “The ASUS All-in-One V400 is the perfect device for the modern hustlers, as it is designed to support every lifestyle, from home and work to entertainment. This collaboration with Soha Ali Khan, who exemplifies balance and versatility in her life, enables us to demonstrate how this device seamlessly fits in diverse routines. Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate the spirit of empowerment, inclusivity, functionality, and modern design, as our audiences manage everyday tasks with ease.”

Excited about the collaboration, Soha Ali Khan said, “In my life, I constantly move between home, work, and personal time. I need technology that keeps up and simplifies my day. The ASUS All-in-One V400 is that perfect companion for me, whether I’m helping my family, working on a project, or enjoying some entertainment. I’m thrilled to collaborate with ASUS to show how this device truly is all-in-one for all.”

The campaign reel was released on October 1st, 2025, across ASUS India’s and Soha Ali Khan’s social media platforms. The ASUS All-in-One V400 series is available for purchase on ASUS E-shop, exclusive stores, and multi-brand retail outlets, at a starting price of INR 30,990.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

Post Views: 116