ASUS India brings the powerful ExpertBook P Series to Flipkart’s Freedom Sale 2025, built for Worry-Free Business performance

ASUS India is excited to participate in the much-awaited Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, scheduled from 1st August 2025, featuring its newly launched range of AI-powered, military-grade ExpertBook P Series business laptops. The ASUS ExpertBooks P1, P3, and P5 address a key market gap by delivering enhanced performance, enterprise-level security, superior durability, and future-ready expandability tailored to demanding business needs. As part of the limited-period Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, the incredible AI-powered ASUS ExpertBook P series will be available from just ₹34,490. There would be additional Debit & Credit Card offers on select banks which may be availed at the time of purchase.

The recently launched ExpertBook P Series was created after identifying a critical market gap, where most small businesses and professionals still used consumer-grade laptops that were not designed for long-term business performance, security, or support. These models are a game-changing proposition to provide them with a worry-free business and service experience. Along with seamlessly access to the best-in-class enterprise-grade ExpertBook P-series laptops, customers will confidently benefit with the enterprise-grade service cum solution support from ASUS. Additionally, users would have optimized purchase journeys with Direct Business Payments, purchase of ASUS Extended Period Service Packs, and faster deliveries with ease.

With discounts going up to ₹9,000 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, this is a powerful opportunity for startups, working professionals, and businesses to own powerful machines for improving productivity and collaboration. The ExpertBook P series laptops are productivity machines and business enablers, designed to help professionals, educators, creators, and founders stay secure, agile, and productive, wherever work happens.

Key Offers during Flipkart Freedom Day Sale, starting 1st August

Flagship AI Business Laptop for Executives Professionals Save ₹9,000 on ExpertBook P5 (P5405CSA-NZ0215WS), now at ₹110,990. Quick Specs : 14” full-metal body, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB SSD.

High-Performance Business Laptop Under ₹51,000 and with over 13% discount Save ₹8,000 on ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1503CVA-S70611WS), now at ₹50,990, Quick Specs : 15.6″ FHD display, Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Best Business Laptop with Intel Core i7 H-Series Performance Save ₹6,000 on ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1403CVA-S60940WS), Now at ₹68,990. Quick Specs: 14″ FHD display, Intel Core i7-13620H, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.



Explore the full range on Flipkart x ASUS Store: https://www.flipkart.com/flipkart-x-asus-store

Key features where the ExpertBook P Series delivers a truly Worry-Free Business Experience

Worry Free Performance: Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) AI Processor in ExpertBook P5 & up to Intel® Core™ i7 13th Gen H Series Processor in ExpertBook P1 & P3 for a superfast, responsive performance. Hyper-fast LPPDR5X RAM in ExpertBook P5, superfast DDR5 RAM in ExpertBook P3 & P1, & Superfast Gen 4 NVMe SSD, along with ASUS ExpertCool advanced Thermal Technology, ensure smooth & fast performance.

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) AI Processor in ExpertBook P5 & up to Intel® Core™ i7 13th Gen H Series Processor in ExpertBook P1 & P3 for a superfast, responsive performance. Hyper-fast LPPDR5X RAM in ExpertBook P5, superfast DDR5 RAM in ExpertBook P3 & P1, & Superfast Gen 4 NVMe SSD, along with ASUS ExpertCool advanced Thermal Technology, ensure smooth & fast performance. Worry Free Enterprise-Grade Security with ASUS ExpertGuardian : Features TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption, Self-Healing BIOS, Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert, Microsoft Device Encryption & a 1-year McAfee TM + Premium subscription, to create a very strong multi-layer security to safeguard sensitive business data.

: Features TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption, Self-Healing BIOS, Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert, Microsoft Device Encryption & a 1-year McAfee + Premium subscription, to create a very strong multi-layer security to safeguard sensitive business data. Worry-Free Battery Backup & Charging : Long-lasting, minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery, charge anywhere through standard power banks & airline USB ports with full-range charging support via Voltage USB-C Charging (5V-24V). The bundled 65W charger supports PD + PPS for blazing-fast charging across laptops, smartphones, & other USB-C devices that support up to 65W charging with PPS.

: Long-lasting, minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery, charge anywhere through standard power banks & airline USB ports with full-range charging support via Voltage USB-C Charging (5V-24V). The bundled 65W charger supports PD + PPS for blazing-fast charging across laptops, smartphones, & other USB-C devices that support up to 65W charging with PPS. Worry Free Enterprise-grade Support: Industry-leading Toll-free support (9 AM–9 PM, Mon–Sat), onsite service across 15,500+ pin codes via 200+ centres, international warranty, 1-year Accidental Damage Protection, & up to 3-year service packs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

