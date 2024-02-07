ASUS India bets big on style, introduces two new backpacks for urban professionals

- Advertisement - -

ASUS has unveiled its bold new URBN Traveler and URBN Laptop Backpacks. Curated for the modern go-getter, backpacks are ideal for both travel escapades and everyday work. The new additions in the URBN traveler series embody an elevated experience that is pillared with innovation integrating with style for the modern explorer, and functionality fused with contemporary design for urban professionals.

The backpacks offer a practical solution for everyone’s daily needs. Whether it’s going to work, university, or traveling, the latest bags have the capacity to carry everything we need for the day while remaining stylish and trendy making them a go-to choose for those who want to combine style and functionality.

In sync with diverse lifestyles, these feature-rich backpacks boast two large front pockets, dual mesh side pockets for water bottles, and an impressive 18L carrying capacity. With two internal accessory pockets and a luggage strap, this backpack is perfect for those who value style and practicality in their everyday carry. The ASUS AP1600 Backpack dons an elite midnight blue color that is suitable for 16” ROG/ASUS laptops whereas the ASUS AP1601 Backpack sports charcoal grey color that pleases the eyes is most compatible with the 15.3” ROG/ASUS laptops. The former features a comfortable luggage strap with a weight of only 540 grams, this feather weight bag will be with you, but will never burden you. Moreover, the latter will be your go-to when it comes to traveling light, without compromising on the capacity.

The ASUS AP1600 backpack is priced at INR 849/- and is available in the ASUS Midnight blue color while the ASUS AP1601 backpack is priced at INR 719/- available in a Charcoal Grey color. The AP1600 can be purchased on the ASUS e-shop as well as ASUS exclusive and ROG stores, whereas the AP1601 will be available at the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon as well as multi-brand retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma & Vijay Sales.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.