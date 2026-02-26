ASUS India and ROG Launches 2026 Creator Line-up

- Advertisement -

ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the launch of its 2026 Creator line-up under the campaign “Built for Originals”, expanding its portfolio of AI-powered laptops tailored for creators, gamers, and hybrid professionals. The new series features ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP (in collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS) and the 2026 TUF Gaming A14. Designed to empower next-generation storytelling, immersive gameplay, and demanding creative workflows, the new line-up integrates advanced AMD Ryzen™ Max AI processors, stunning high-resolution displays, and ultra-portable form factors.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “Built for Originals, our 2026 Creator line-up redefines performance and portability for pro-creators, enthusiast and gamers in India. From the visionary collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on the ROG Flow Z13-KJP to the collaboration of ProArt with GoPro and AI-powered TUF series, we are delivering devices that seamlessly integrate power, design, and innovation. Our focus remains on enabling originals to create, play, and push boundaries without compromise.”

ProArt GoPro Limited Edition (PX13) – Be the Hero of Your Story

The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is crafted for creators who demand mobility and uncompromised editing performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU and up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, it is built to handle intensive creative workloads on the go.

Creators will appreciate the amazing colours and clarity with the 13-inch 3K touchscreen panel that covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, is Pantone validated, and supports touch and stylus too.

ProArt GoPro Edition includes a dedicated GoPro hotkey for seamless workflow integration for easy GoPro and 360-degree footage edits, ASUS DialPad for precision creative controls, StoryCube AI for media organization, and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping. Weighing at just 1.39 kg with a 360° hinge and stylus support, it enables creativity anywhere.

Customers also get a hard-shell carry case to carry the laptop and your accessories securely. The laptop’s box features modular memory foam storage that ensures your GoPro accessories are securely stored.

As part of the launch, customers purchasing the ProArt GoPro Edition can avail the GoPro MAX2 Bundle worth Rs ₹62,500 at a special 35% discount. The bundle includes:

GoPro MAX2 360 Camera

Extension Pole

2 x Enduro Batteries

64GB SanDisk microSD Card

This offer further enhances the ProArt ecosystem for creators looking to capture, edit, and publish seamlessly. The product will be available for purchase from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon and authorized ASUS partners.

Starting Price: Rs 3,34,990

ROG Flow Z13-KJP – For Ludens Who Dare

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming and creative powerhouse inspired by Ludens’ iconic sci-fi armour. Designed in collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, the device features CNC-milled aluminium, carbon fiber detailing, custom keycaps, laser-etched air vents, and exclusive themed packaging. It includes a custom `carrying case with customised Armoury Crate theme. The Flow Z13-KJP delivers exceptional multitasking and AI-driven performance, thanks to the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics and 128GB LPDDR5X quad-channel unified memory. For gamers & creators alike, Its 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display with 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500 nits brightness ensures vibrant and immersive visuals. Advanced vapor chamber cooling and dual Arc Flow Fans™ maintain sustained performance in a compact chassis.

Customers purchasing the ROG Flow Z13-KJP will receive a complimentary PC game code for DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, redeemable on Steam, via Armoury Crate.

Pre-orders begin 12 noon on February 26, 2026, with on-shelf availability starting March 4, 2026 across ASUS eShop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores and authorized ASUS partners. Customers who pre-order can enjoy 2 Years Warranty Extension and 3 Years of Local Accidental Damage Protection worth up to Rs 27,299 @Rs 1 redeemable at @asuspromo.com/in/. Customers will have to generate coupon code from ROG Flow Z13 KJP product page.

Starting Price: Rs 3,79,990

TUF Gaming A14 (2026) – Portable Power, Maximum Impact

The TUF Gaming A14 (FA401EA, 2026) delivers creator-focused “pint-sized power” for entry-to-mid level creators joining the tribe, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392 processor with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, integrating a 12-core Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 graphics for efficient multi-threaded tasks like timeline scrubbing and animation previews.

Gaming, creation and AI workloads are seamless with the auto-switching 32GB LPDDR5X unified memory. Thanks to the new AI Max series CPU, the 73Wh battery delivers great battery backup. Fast charging and Type-C charging is supported as well, adding more portability to the already portable TUF A14.

Store your games, files and media libraries with the pre-equipped 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage but if needed, the second 2280 NVMe SSD slot can hold another 2TB SSD for expansion. Featuring MIL-STD-810H durability at just 1.48 kg and 1.69 cm thin, the 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display (3ms response, 100% sRGB, AMD FreeSync Premium) is crisp for gameplays and creative workflows. Plus, robust I/O of MicroSD reader and USB 4 port adds true creative freedom.

The product will be available for purchase from ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ASUS Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon and authorized ASUS retail partners.

Starting Price: Rs. 1,79,990

All products will include Microsoft Office Home 2024 for lifetime access + Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage for 1 year.

ASUS Eshop Links:

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) – https://in.store.asus.com/asus-proart-px13-go-pro-edition-hn7306eac-lx052ws-creator-laptop.html

https://in.store.asus.com/asus-proart-px13-go-pro-edition-hn7306eac-lx052ws-creator-laptop.html ROG Flow Z13-KJP – https://in.store.asus.com/rog-flow-z13-gz302eac-ru180ws-copilot-pc-gaming-laptop.html

https://in.store.asus.com/rog-flow-z13-gz302eac-ru180ws-copilot-pc-gaming-laptop.html TUF Gaming A14 – https://in.store.asus.com/asus-tuf-gaming-a14-fa401ea-rg020ws-copilot-pc-gaming-laptop.html

