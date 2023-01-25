ASUS Inaugurates 3rd Pegasus Store in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India, a Taiwanese leading tech giant, announced the launch of the Pegasus store in New Delhi. This is the brand’s third Pegasus store inthe citylocated at Nehru Place. The Pegasus store aims to enhance the immersive journey for consumers by providing them with a first-hand experience of some of the iconic brand innovations, ranging across consumer PCs, gaming laptops, creator series, All-In-One desktops, and a wide range of accessories. The new Pegasus store is stretched across 500+ square feet and is located in the electronic center of the city – Nehru Place.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Over the years, we have received an overwhelming response to our offerings from consumers and the larger community in India. As a result, we were able to capture the No. 2 position in the consumer notebook category in India in Q3 2022 and are amongst the leading brands in the gaming laptops category. To further enhance our experiential journey for the consumers, we are delighted to announce our third Pegasus outlet in Delhi. With this, we will have 18 ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES) in the city with a focus on delivering an incredible experience to the people. Further, ASUS incorporates cutting-edge technology in all its retail outlets for a smooth and safe shopping experience.”

Additionally, to ensure the easy offline availability of ASUS products, the brand has 190+ exclusive outlets across the country along with the existing 8 ROG exclusive outlets. To ensure customer queries are heard and attended to, the brand is ensuring their customer service centers are designed and renovated perfectly thereby more than 100 stores are branded as per modern design requirements & aesthetics.

