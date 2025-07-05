ASUS Foundation deepens commitment to inclusive education with laptop donation drive in Ladakh

- Advertisement -

In an effort to reduce India’s digital divide, ASUS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ASUS India, donated computing devices, thus setting up computer labs in two schools in Ladakh — Jamyang School and Rigjung School. The donation includes All-in-One (AIO) systems as well as ASUS consumer notebooks and was followed by an education drive by ASUS volunteers to teach primary computer courses as well as introduction to AI tools to the students. The initiative is aimed at improving access to technology for students and educators, empowering them with modern tools for learning and development.

The donation was commemorated through a special ceremony held on June 4, at both Jamyang School and Rigjung School, marking the formal inauguration of newly set-up Computer Labs. These labs, equipped with the donated ASUS systems, will serve as dedicated spaces for digital education and skill-building, furthering the foundation and adaptation of relevant technology-first skills amongst students.

Along with the donation, a demonstration session by ASUS was also held where students were taken through the basics of computing and computing devices. ASUS representatives took students through an overview of the computer softwares along with an AI overview and concluded with a hands-on activity ensuring an engaging session overall.

Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we believe that every Indian citizen has a right to technology with students experiencing a progressive digital-first academic intervention to become future-ready. ASUS India’s philanthropic arm-ASUS Foundation has been set-up to support this vision by setting up computer labs and bringing Indians closer to a technology enriched experience that will play a pivotal role in building technology first skills in their formative years. It is our honor to contribute meaningfully to their journey, and we remain committed to bridging the digital divide in underserved regions.”

Mr. Tsering Tundup, Principal, Jamyang School said,“We are very proud and grateful for this association. We are a family of students and professors, and the ASUS Foundation has now become an important part of our journey. Jamyang School has been committed to promoting digital literacy, and we thank all our partners and the ASUS Foundation for their support. Today’s donation turns our dream of advancing a digital revolution for students in Ladakh into reality.”

Earlier this year, ASUS partnered with VIDYA Foundation to skill over 6,000 underprivileged children and youth in digital literacy across Mumbai, Goa, and Gujarat. By establishing digital labs, providing devices, and supporting future-ready learning curricula, ASUS is steadily creating equitable access to technology for underserved communities.

