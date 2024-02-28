ASUS fortifies its pan India retail strategy with the launch of its New Pegasus Store in Noida

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India announced the launch of the Pegasus store in Noida. The new Pegasus store is spread across 400 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This marks the brand’s first Pegasus store in Noida, bringing the total count of Pegasus stores in Delhi to 7. Additionally, it increases the brand’s outlet tally in Delhi NCR to 31.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the store, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President- Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India said, “We take immense pride in announcing the expansion of our retail footprint in the country. Recognizing the paramount importance of Delhi NCR as a key market, the launch of our new Pegasus store in the growing city of Noida marks a significant milestone in our endeavor to offering consumers across India with an unparalleled experience of our offerings. Through a meticulously planned retail expansion strategy, we are committed to cultivating offering our customers with a hands-on experience while forging valuable connections with them.”

Address of the retail store: Shop no E-19, Mall of India Sector -18 Noida 201301

