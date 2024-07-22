ASUS fortifies its pan India retail strategy with the launch of its New Pegasus Store in Delhi

- Advertisement -

As a step towards fortifying the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of the Pegasus store in Delhi. The new Pegasus store is spread across 496 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This marks the brand’s eighth Pegasus store in Delhi NCR, bringing the total count of 32 brand outlets in Delhi NCR. Located at one of the most prime locations in South Delhi, the store also has a dedicated creator zone, where customers can get a hands-on experience of using the latest ASUS Creator Series laptops.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India

Commenting on the store launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Gaming and Consumer Segment ASUS India said, “We take immense pride in announcing the expansion of our retail footprint in the country. A testament to our dedication towards product innovations, the launch of our new Pegasus store in the Capital marks a significant milestone in our endeavor to offer consumers across India an unparalleled experience. To establish as many touchpoints as possible and give comfort and accessibility to our customers, we are committed to cultivating and offering our customers a hands-on experience while forging valuable connections with them.”

Store Address: Cass Infotech, S-203B, 2nd Floor, Ambience Mall, Pocket 3, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 167