Thursday, April 3, 2025
ASUS & Flipkart to Unveil Game-Changing Offerings

ASUS and Flipkart are set to revolutionize the customer experience in a major electronics category in India. As pioneers of market-first innovations, both brands have consistently pushed industry boundaries, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine user experiences.

ASUS and Flipkart, leading brands in India`s technology space, are gearing up to introduce yet another game-changing value proposition.

ASUS and Flipkart are preparing to unveil an innovative insight-led proposition that blends cutting-edge technology, effortless accessibility and exceptional value

Stay tuned for 15th April, as we usher in a new era of smart, seamless, and future-ready technology solutions.

The countdown has begun!

Save the Date Message from ASUS & Flipkart Leaders:

  1. Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, System Group, ASUS India
  2. Mr. Sujith Agashe, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart

