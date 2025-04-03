ASUS & Flipkart to Unveil Game-Changing Offerings

ASUS and Flipkart are set to revolutionize the customer experience in a major electronics category in India. As pioneers of market-first innovations, both brands have consistently pushed industry boundaries, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine user experiences.
ASUS and Flipkart, leading brands in India`s technology space, are gearing up to introduce yet another game-changing value proposition.
ASUS and Flipkart are preparing to unveil an innovative insight-led proposition that blends cutting-edge technology, effortless accessibility and exceptional value
Stay tuned for 15th April, as we usher in a new era of smart, seamless, and future-ready technology solutions.
The countdown has begun!
Save the Date Message from ASUS & Flipkart Leaders:
- Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, System Group, ASUS India
- Mr. Sujith Agashe, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS
