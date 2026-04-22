ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Debuts in India, Setting New Benchmark for Business Laptops

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ASUS successfully hosted a landmark launch event in New Delhi, unveiling its much-anticipated flagship business laptop — the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra — alongside an expanded lineup of ExpertBook devices.

The grand event, held at Andaz Delhi, witnessed the presence of global and regional leadership, industry stakeholders, and media representatives, making it one of the most significant commercial PC launches of the year.

Global Leadership Marks the Milestone

Mr. Samson Hu, Chairman of the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance

A major highlight of the event was the presence of Mr. Samson Hu, Global Co-CEO, ASUS, who delivered the keynote and officially unveiled the ExpertBook Ultra. He emphasized ASUS’ vision of redefining business computing through innovation, reliability, and user-centric design.

Mr. Rex Lee, Vice President, Head of ASUS APAC, Commercial PC Business

The unveiling was led alongside Mr. Rex Lee, APAC Head for Commercial PC Business, ASUS, and Mr. Raj Shamani, Brand Ambassador, ASUS India, adding strong industry and influencer presence to the milestone occasion.

They were joined by key leadership including Mr. Eric Ou, Managing Director and President for South Asia, ASUS, and Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC Business for India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, ASUS.

Senior leadership teams from Flipkart and Intel were also present, further strengthening the strategic collaboration and ecosystem support behind the launch.

ExpertBook Ultra: Redefining Business Performance

Positioned as ASUS’ “Absolute Flagship”, the ExpertBook Ultra is engineered to deliver next-level performance with AI-powered capabilities and enterprise-grade durability. The device stands out with an impressive up to 19-hour battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity for modern professionals on the move.

Built for real-world business environments, the laptop also features water-resistant durability, enhanced security features, and a lighter, ultra-portable design, making it ideal for hybrid and on-the-go workstyles.

Expanded Portfolio with ExpertBook P-Series

Alongside the Ultra, ASUS also introduced the ExpertBook P-Series, expanding its commercial lineup with three new models tailored for diverse business needs.

The newly launched P-Series devices are priced at:

₹3,49,990

₹2,39,990

₹1,49,990

These additions further strengthen ASUS’ commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance, and worry-free business solutions across multiple segments.

Immersive Experience Zones Steal the Show

The event featured specially curated Experience Zones, allowing attendees to interact directly with the new devices. The ‘ExpertHunt’ activity emerged as a key attraction, engaging participants through:

Ultra Experience Zone (Zone A): Showcasing advanced performance and innovation

Showcasing advanced performance and innovation Durability Experience Zone (Zone B): Demonstrating ruggedness through real-world stress tests

Participants completing both zones entered a lucky draw, with 43 winners receiving exciting rewards, including the flagship ExpertBook Ultra, ExpertBook P5, ExpertBook P3, and shopping vouchers worth ₹5,000.

Strong Focus on India Market

With this launch, ASUS reinforced its strategic focus on India as a key growth market for its commercial PC business. The collaboration with Flipkart and the presence of global leadership highlighted ASUS’ commitment to expanding its reach and delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for Indian enterprises.

Setting a New Benchmark

The successful unveiling of the ExpertBook Ultra marks a significant step forward for ASUS in the business computing space. With innovation at its core and a strong ecosystem approach, the company aims to set new benchmarks in performance, durability, and user experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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