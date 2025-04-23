ASUS Expands its Vivobook Lineup in India with the Launch of S14 and S14 Flip

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of its newest additions to the Vivobook series – ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) and ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO) in India. Designed to cater to young professionals, students, and everyday creators, both devices pack 13th Gen Intel H-series processors in highly portable, military-grade durable chassis. The Vivobook S14 combines ultra-slim metal aesthetics with all-day battery life and a 16:10 FHD+ display, while the Vivobook S14 Flip adds touchscreen versatility with a 360° hinge, stylus support, and enhanced productivity features.

Beyond performance, both devices come preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime validity), and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage for one year. They also feature Copilot-ready keyboards and immersive Dolby Atmos audio systems. Built with a focus on comfort, security, and adaptability, the new models are tailored for hybrid lifestyles and dynamic work or learning modes.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

“With the launch of the new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip, we’re expanding our portfolio of thin-and-light laptops that deliver exponential performance, complemented with a thoughtful design and real-world versatility. Today’s consumers are looking for devices that can effortlessly adapt to both work and leisure — whether it’s a sleek laptop that lasts all day on a single charge or a touchscreen convertible that supports creative workflows on the go. These new additions are a testament to this as they bring together robust Intel 13th Gen H-series processors, AI-readiness, immersive visuals, and military-grade durability — all in a design that’s built for modern life,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India.

Vivobook S14: Thin, Light and Packed with Power

Portable Powerhouse with 13th Gen Intel H-Series Performance

The Vivobook S14 is equipped with the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, bringing high-speed responsiveness and powerful multitasking to a thin-and-light form factor. Weighing just 1.4 kg and only 1.59 cm thin, it’s an ideal choice for users who demand both mobility and muscle. The 70WHr battery delivers up to 18 hours of unplugged productivity, while ASUS IceCool Thermal Technology ensures smooth performance even under load.

Sleek Metal Build Meets Military-Grade Durability

The Vivobook S14 features a refined two-part metal construction complemented by CNC-engraved logo detailing, lending it a clean, modern aesthetic. Built to meet US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for proven durability and reliability, the laptop combines a solid, professional form factor with an ultra-slim 1.59 cm profile and lightweight 1.4 kg chassis—ideal for mobility and everyday productivity.

Immersive Multimedia with Smart Touch Controls

Enjoy more screen and fewer bezels with a 14-inch FHD+ 16:10 display and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio, while the ErgoSense Touchpad enables smart gestures for brightness and volume. The backlit keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI access. For added convenience and security, it includes a physical privacy shutter, FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, and multiple I/O ports.

Vivobook S14 Flip: Flexible, Functional, and Always in Flow

Multi-Mode Flexibility with 360° Hinge Design

The Vivobook S14 Flip is built for versatility with a 360-degree hinge, enabling multiple usage modes including Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Stand configurations. Weighing just 1.5 kg, the device features a metallic lid and is certified for US MIL-STD 810H durability, making it a dependable companion for on-the-go productivity across work and learning scenarios.

Reliable Performance for Creative and Everyday Tasks

Powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor, the Vivobook S14 Flip delivers balanced performance and efficiency with 16GB onboard RAM, ASUS IceCool Thermal Technology, and customizable Fan Profiles via MyASUS, while offering memory expansion through a SO-DIMM slot and long-lasting productivity with a 50WHr battery and bundled 90W fast charger.

Touchscreen, Stylus Support & Enhanced Audio-Visual Setup

The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 85% screen-to-body ratio supports stylus input for creative tasks and note-taking, while Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio, complemented by a 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, backlit ErgoSense keyboard, and wide connectivity options including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E for fast, stable internet access.

Price & Availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY037WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 67,990 Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY033WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 67,990 Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY040WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 79,990 Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY039WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart ₹ 79,990 Vivobook Flip 14 TP3402VAO-LZ612WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores and regional large format stores Small multi brand outlets ₹ 69,990 Vivobook Flip 14 TP3402VAO-LZ619WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores and regional large format stores Small multi brand outlets ₹ 69,990

