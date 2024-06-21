ASUS expands its retail footprint in India, opens its 5th Select Store in Nagpur

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese technology giant announced the opening of its 5th ASUS Select Store in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Select Store extends a touchpoint to the residents of Nagpur to explore and purchase refurbished ASUS technology that has been thoroughly tested and backed by a 1-year warranty at discounted rates.

The 270 sqft Nagpur ASUS Select Store located near the popular Yashwant Stadium is an endeavour by the brand to contribute towards strengthening the e-waste circular economy and institutionalising the refurbished PC market in the country. The showcased products have undergone a rigorous, multi-check inspection that comprises an exhaustive process of testing, meticulous restoration, and ASUS certification, thereby ensuring their compliance with standards akin to those of brand-new products.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment at ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the store, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment at ASUS India shared, “Our select stores are a valuable depiction of two strong pillars of the ASUS ideology, a strong retail presence and the introduction of sustainable interventions at multiple checkpoints across the PC industry. In an effort to strengthen our commitment, I am elated to announce the opening of our fifth ASUS Select Store in the promising city of Nagpur.”

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in demand for pre-loved PCs in Maharashtra and the opening of our Select Store in the state is an endeavour to address this growing demand. We believe that our Select Stores are an important enabler towards a sustainable future while also offering customers access to budget-friendly prices,” Added Arnold Su.

In addition to the recently launched Select Store in Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad also boast of the presence of ASUS Select Stores. Nagpur also houses 2 ASUS Exclusive Stores that are operational at key locations to allow potential customers to experience the products. Adding the ASUS Exclusive Stores in Nagpur, Maharashtra has a total of 36 ASUS Exclusive Stores in the state and is planning to increase the number by multi-folds in the coming years.

Store Address: Beside Shiv Shakti Ice Cream, Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012

