ASUS Expands its Refurbished Products ‘Select Store’ Retail Concept to Mumbai

ASUS announced the launch of its third ‘Select Store’ in Mumbai. The store located in Lamington Road, Grant Road East, Mumbai will display a range of high-quality refurbished ASUS consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series laptops, desktops, amongst other ASUS products at a reasonable price.

The showcased products have undergone a rigorous, multi-check inspection and have undergone an exhaustive process of testing, meticulous restoration, and ASUS certification, thereby ensuring their compliance with standards akin to those of brand-new product. Furthermore, the company extends a one-year comprehensive warranty on all refurbished products.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India shared, “While companies are navigating towards sales driven solely through online channels, we at ASUS understand that the retail stores are equally important for a customer acquisition and sales strategy. By giving them an avenue to experience the products, we have noticed the rate of conversion of potential sales at a high.”

“Foreseeing a growing demand in the refurbished electronics segment in India, we are pleased to announce the third the launch of the third Select Store in India’s financial capital. With the increase in the number of individuals opting for refurbished laptops in the city, we wanted to build an avenue that extends products that have undergone robust checks to ensure that they can access premium quality laptops and PCs. The idea behind the launch of ASUS Select Store was envisioned to support the Indian refurbished electronics market, institutionalize the segment by bringing in multi-check points, bring in quality products that are as good as brandnew products at 20-30% lesser cost and 1 year company warranty.”

The company recently also opened doors to its second Select Store in Kolkata earlier this week. The ASUS Select Stores marks a notable advancement towards a more sustainable future by providing customers with the opportunity to purchase high-quality products at affordable prices. Utilizing the latest technological innovations, the company actively drives sustainability throughout its processes. This includes various environmentally conscious initiatives like decreasing carbon footprint, adopting eco-friendly packaging, and partnering with recycling firms to ensure responsible disposal of electronic waste.

Store Address: Mangaldas House, Plot No.395, Ground Floor, Shop no.2, Lamington Road, (Dr. D. B. Marg.,) Near Nazz Cinema, Grant Road(E), MUMBAI – 400 004.

