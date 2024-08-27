ASUS expands its lineup with Next-Gen Laptops for Creators, Gamers, and Everyday Users

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, announced the expansion of its laptop portfolio with five new pioneering models across their ROG and Consumer lineups. The latest launches include the AMD AI 300 Series powered Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, Zenbook S 16 OLED, ProArt PX13, and Vivobook S 14 OLED, redefining user experiences by integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities, innovative design, and modern technology. Each laptop is engineered with advanced AI features and cutting-edge components, ensuring exceptional performance, and empowering users to play, stream, and create without limits. This launch reinforces ASUS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering high-performance devices that enable users to play, stream, and create without compromises.

The new lineup features powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, enhanced graphics, and vibrant OLED displays, all within sleek, portable designs. These laptops maintain robust connectivity options, making them perfect for creators, professionals, and gamers who demand high performance without compromising on portability. Whether for intensive creative work, professional tasks, or gaming, these devices are designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic users. These products will be accessible through both online and offline channels. The ROG Zephyrus G16 series will be available at the starting price of INR 1,94,990, while the TUF Gaming A14 series will be available from INR 1,69,990. The ProArt PX13 series will have a starting price of INR 1,79,990, and the Zenbook S 16 and Vivobook S 14 series start at INR 1,49,990 and INR 1,24,990, respectively. These products will be accessible through both online and offline channels.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the latest AMD AI lineup, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, our mission is to empower users with technology that makes a meaningful impact. Keeping in alignment with this ethos, our latest launches – ProArt PX13 for creators, Zephyrus G16 for gamers, and Zenbook S 16 OLED from our flagship series – deliver AI-driven performance in exceptionally designed laptops that meet a wide array of needs. We’re proud to say that our latest launches are engineered to boost productivity, inspire creativity, and offer a seamless experience. Our Vivobook S 14 OLED and TUF Gaming A14 further demonstrate our commitment to versatile, high-performance computing. We’re certain with our latest additions, we will exceed our customers’ expectations with laptops that truly deliver. “

ROG Zephyrus G16

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605) is a beastly AI-powered machine designed for creators and gamers alike, who demand nothing but the best. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, this powerhouse delivers top-tier performance with 50 TOPs NPU and advanced liquid metal cooling on the CPU. The AMD-powered ROG Zephyrus G16 also features an OLED panel option, delivering ultra-fast 0.2ms response times on a QHD+ 240Hz ROG Nebula Display with 500 nits of brightness. Compared to its predecessor, the new Zephyrus G16 now comes up to be 25% thinner and is crafted with a premium aluminum CNC unibody design that exudes stealth, durability, and sophistication. Weighing just 1.85 kg and measuring as slim as 14.9mm at its thinnest point, this powerhouse combines cutting-edge performance with a sleek, ultra-portable form factor that’s built to impress. Stay connected all day with a 90Wh battery that charges from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes and supports Wi-Fi 7. The Zephyrus G16 is equipped with a comprehensive set of IO ports, including a 40Gbps USB 4 Type-C port with DP 2.1 support and a full-sized UHS-II SD card reader, ensuring you’re always ready for action.

ROG TUF Gaming A14

The new TUF Gaming A14 is a powerhouse in a portable 14-inch form factor. It’s equipped with the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring four Zen5 and eight Zen5C cores, totaling 12 cores with 24 threads clocked up to 5.1 GHz, paired with an integrated Radeon 890M iGPU reaching 2.9 GHz speeds. The integrated Radeon 890M iGPU sets new benchmarks, while the option to pair it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ensures unrivalled gaming performance, with a max TGP of 110W in Manual mode. The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel memory at 7500MHz, allowing for seamless multitasking, and comes with up to a 2TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD for ample storage, plus an additional SSD slot. The TUF A14’s design is sleek and functional, featuring a lightweight 1.46kg chassis that’s just 16.9mm thick, featuring an aluminium lid with a minimalist finish. A robust 73Wh battery provides long-lasting power, supporting 50% fast charging in just 30 minutes and 100W Type-C charging. The 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz G-Sync display delivers sharp visuals with 100% sRGB coverage. Connectivity is robust with Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort, and USB 4. The laptop also features a MUX switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimus, ensuring optimized performance whether gaming or extending battery life.

ASUS ProArt PX13

Introducing the ASUS ProArt PX13, a transformative 13-inch convertible laptop designed for India’s dynamic creative professionals. Combining portability with high performance, this AI-ready laptop weighs just 1.38 kg and measures 15.8 mm thin, making it perfect for on-the-go creativity. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor with a 50 TOPs NPU, the ProArt PX13 delivers superior speed and efficiency. Its 13-inch 16:10 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen offers exceptional visual clarity with a 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Pantone Validation, ensuring accurate colour representation for precise work. Built to endure with MIL-STD 810H military standards, this laptop is reliable in diverse environments. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU with up to 95W TGP drives graphics performance, while the Dialpad integration with touchpad, ProArt Creator Hub, and stylus support deliver advanced Usability. the latest (Dual band) Wi-Fi 7 technology alongside the multiple port selection equip the laptop with extensive connectivity options. ASUS brings a suite of AI-powered software solutions, with the MuseTree and StoryCube applications, designed to optimize content creation and improved workflows through leveraging AI to enhance editing flexibility, productivity, and overall user experience.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED

The newest edition to the flagship Zenbook lineup – ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED (UM5606W) – is a sleek and powerful laptop designed to deliver next-level AI performance in an ultra-thin, lightweight form factor. At just 1.1 cm thin and 1.5 kg, it features a stunning all-metal design and a Ceraluminum lid for the smallest footprint in its class. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor, with up to 50 TOPs NPU, and equipped with 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory alongside 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, this powerhouse offers unrivaled performance for multitasking and storage needs. Its 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED Display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, provides lifelike visuals with reduced blue light for improved eye care. You’ll power through your day with up to 18 hours of battery life from the 78Wh battery and enjoy fast charging via Type-C ports. Connectivity options include USB 4 Type-C, for both display and power delivery, plus an HDMI 2.1 and SD card reader for maximum versatility. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and intuitive ASUS ErgoSense touchpad will further enhance your workflow. Built to last with MIL-STD 810H certification, it also features 6 Harmon/Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos® for premium sound. A future-ready laptop with Copilot+ PC compatibility and comprehensive AI features, it is truly designed for users who demand both style and substance.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (M5406W) combines sleek design with powerful performance in a compact form factor, measuring just 1.39 cm thin and weighing only 1.3 kg. It is equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor and a 50 TOPS XDNA2 NPU, delivering advanced AI capabilities and efficient multitasking supported by 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, provides vivid and accurate visuals, validated by Pantone and enhanced by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. Designed for extended use, the laptop offers up to 17 hours of battery life, fast Type-C charging, and a range of I/O ports for versatile connectivity. The ASUS IceCool Thermal Technology ensures consistent performance even during demanding tasks. Built to meet US MIL-STD 810H durability standards, the Vivobook S 14 OLED also includes a secure FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support, along with an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting and a large touchpad for a comfortable and responsive user experience.

Price and availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price ProArt PX13 HN7306WU-LX001WS Asus store/Croma/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 179990 Zephyrus G16 GA605WI-QR067WS Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 249990 Zephyrus G16 GA605WV-QP078WS Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 194990 TUF Gaming A14 FA401WV-RG037WS Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon Asus store/LFR/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 169990 Zenbook S 16 OLED UM5606WA-RJ310WS Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 149,990 Vivobook S 14 OLED M5406WA-PP962WS Asus store/LFR/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 124,990 Vivobook S 14 OLED M5406WA-PP961WS Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon ₹ 124,990

