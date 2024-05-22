ASUS expands its consumer notebook lineup in India with the all-new ASUS Vivobook S Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with the all-new stunning and sleek Vivobook S Series. Designed for content creators and on-the-go consumers, the latest ASUS Vivobook S Series epitomizes sophistication with its stunning ultra-thin and lightweight design, measuring a mere 1.39cm thick and weighing just 1.3kg. Its sleek, minimalist aesthetics and premium all-metal exterior reflects a refined sense of style. Notably, it features the smallest hinge among comparable models, with a reduction in length by 52% and width by 3.4%, embodying the ethos of compact elegance. This commitment to sleek design is complemented by cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless blend of form and function.

Beneath its sleek exterior lies the formidable power to tackle your daily tasks and ignite your creativity. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, lightning fast LPDDR5X memory, and a robust 1TB SSD, the ASUS Vivobook S Series ensures unparalleled performance and responsiveness. The new range of laptops includes the flagship Vivobook S 16 OLED priced at INR. 102,990 along with Vivobook S 15 priced at INR. 96,990 and Vivobook S 14, at INR. 89,990. These laptopswill be sold online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Young India is increasingly relying on consumer PCs for work, creation, and entertainment purposes. We remain committed to expanding and developing our ecosystem to cater to the evolving demands of our dynamic and modern consumers. The latest Vivobook laptops are designed to seamlessly accommodate the lifestyles of our users, featuring an intuitive design, a stunning display for a great viewing experience and smart features for productivity and privacy. With the launch of the new Vivobook S series, we want to meet the growing demand for ultraportable laptops in the country.”

ASUS Vivobook S 16

Powerful Performance and Sophisticated Design:

Powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H, and Intel EVO certification, this laptop delivers uncompromising performance with its 16 cores and high efficiency. With ASUS IceCool thermal technology, optimal heat management ensures sustained performance during extended use. Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, it offers lightning-fast responsiveness for seamless multitasking. Its sleek all-metal design and compact hinge shape contribute to a modern and elegant appearance. Elevate your productivity and style with the ASUS Vivobook S 16.

Immersive Viewing Experience and Premium Camera Features:

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Vivobook S 16 offers crisp visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. With a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio, whether you’re working or enjoying entertainment, you’ll be fully immersed. The display’s peak brightness of 600 nits and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification ensure exceptional clarity and contrast. Additionally, elevate your video calls and content creation with the ASUS AiSense Camera. Activate features like background effects, Eye contact, and Automatic framing for natural-looking interactions. With 3D noise-reduction technology, image quality is significantly improved without compromising exposure or detail levels. Elevate your visual experience with the ASUS Vivobook S 16.

Comfort and Convenience:

Experience comfort and convenience with the ASUS Vivobook S 16, which is designed with your needs in mind, featuring an array of ports and an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting and reduced key noise. The enlarged touchpad ensures effortless navigation and precise control. With the new dedicated Copilot key, accessing Windows AI-powered tools is as easy as a single press, enhancing your capabilities for productivity and data analysis in applications like Microsoft 365, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook. With Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card support, and USB-C Easy Charge, which enables fast charging of up to 60% in just 49 minutes, the Vivobook S 16 offers versatility and performance in a slim, lightweight design. Whether you’re a professional or content creator on the go, the Vivobook S 16 is your perfect companion.”

ASUS Vivobook S 15

Performance and Style:

Elevate your computing experience with the ASUS Vivobook S 15. Featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H, this laptop delivers unparalleled performance with its 16 cores, ensuring seamless multitasking and responsive computing. Thanks to the innovative ASUS IceCool thermal technology, the Vivobook S 15 remains cool and efficient even during extended use, allowing you to work or play without worrying about overheating. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a lightning-fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, this laptop offers impressive speed and storage capacity for all your needs. Its sleek all-metal design exudes sophistication, while the ErgoLift hinge enhances ergonomic comfort and typing experience. Whether you’re tackling demanding tasks or enjoying multimedia entertainment, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 combines performance and style for a truly immersive computing experience.

Visual Delight:

Boasting a vibrant 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop offers an immersive viewing experience like no other. Whether you’re working on graphics-intensive projects or enjoying multimedia entertainment, the versatile 16:9 aspect ratio ensures crisp and detailed visuals every time. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, the display delivers exceptional clarity and contrast, bringing your content to life with vivid colors and deep blacks. Additionally, the Vivobook S 15 comes packed with premium features such as military-grade durability, Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connectivity, and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection, ensuring both style and functionality in one sleek package.

Utility at its core:

Prioritizing user comfort and productivity, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 offers a comprehensive selection of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 for high-speed connectivity and a convenient MicroSD card slot for easy file transfers. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard enhances typing comfort and efficiency, featuring a dedicated Copilot app launch key for instant AI support within the Microsoft application suite. With customizable RGB backlighting and quieter typing experience, you can stay focused and in tune with your creative flow. The larger touchpad provides precise control, while the inclusion of Windows Hello face login support ensures seamless and secure access to your device. Weighing just about 1.5 Kg, the Vivobook S 15 combines high performance with a portable form factor, making it an ideal choice for both work and leisure.

ASUS Vivobook S 14

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (M5406) blends high-performance computing with exceptional durability, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and built to military-grade MIL-STD-810H standards. Its ultra-thin metal build ensures longevity without compromising portability. The immersive ASUS Lumina OLED display offers vibrant visuals, complemented by ASUS AiSense camera technology for enhanced video conferencing. Tuned by Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos certified, the audio system provides immersive sound. With an ergonomic keyboard, customizable RGB backlighting, and versatile connectivity options including USB-C® 3.2 Gen 1 and HDMI 2.1, it offers both comfort and convenience for users on the go.

Price & Availability –

Model Name Availability Starting Price Vivobook S 16 Online: Amazon, ASUS e-shop

Brand store: ASUS Exclusive Store

Multi-brand retailers: All ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 102,990 Vivobook S 15 Flipkart and ASUS e-shop ₹ 96,990 Vivobook S 14 Amazon, Flipkart and ASUS e-shop ₹89,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429