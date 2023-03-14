ASUS Expands Its Consumer Notebook Lineup in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Laptops

- Advertisement - -

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series for the Indian market. Designed for young professionals, entrepreneurs & lifestyle enthusiasts the new range of laptops includes the flagship ZenBook 14 OLED along with the VivoBook Series andthe latest VivoBook Go Lineup. They include the new ZenBook 14 OLED; the VivoBook Go 14; the VivoBook Go 15 OLED;and VivoBook 15X OLED. ASUS has also introduced the VivoBook Classic family with VivoBook 14/15 OLED and VivoBook 16 models starting from INR 55,990. These laptopswill be sold online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital). The ZenBook 14 OLED is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7030 series of processors with high 28W performance and up to 8 cores. The VivoBook Go lineup is powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 7020 series of processors.

Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “Our iconic lineup of laptops bring unparalleled performance, portability, and value to the budget notebook market of India by introducing Zenbook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go Series, and VivoBook classic family revamped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series.”

ZenBook 14 OLED (UM3402): The new ZenBook 14 OLED (UM3402) is a stylish lightweight, compact yet powerful laptop that has the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs that offers the latest features and architecture stack made for productivity-based use cases. It comes with an all-metal design, military-grade US MIL-STD 810H durability and a thickness of 16.9mm, the device weighs only 1.39 kgs. For storage, this laptop can go up to 1 TB SSD along with a RAM of 16 GB. Its best in class 14” 2880 x 1800 resolution 16:10 HDR OLED panel of 90Hz refresh rate opens to a complete 180°. A large 75WHr battery coupled with its efficient processor and a 65W fast charger, will provide power all day long. The backlit keyboard hosts a fingerprint scanner in the power button for discrete biometric security.

VivoBook Go 14: From the VivoBook Go range which is coming back to the market, the VivoBook Go 14 comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor. The device weighs just 1.38 kg and is as thin as 17.9 mm, making it highly portable. With up to 16 GB RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage, the consumer is supplied with ample space for their on-the-go lifestyle.

The NanoEdge screen of 14” IPS panel, the 16:9 aspect ratio is perfect for providing colourful views with its 250 nits brightness and an anti-glare display. The hinge will rotate all the way to 180°for a flat profile and versatile usage. The large 42WHr battery with a 45W DC fast-charging will support all-day usage. The touchpad hosts complete number key functionality with virtual NumberPad 2.0. This device comes with Wi-Fi 6E protocol support for fast wireless connectivity. Aided with the AI Noise canceling technology, the calls will be clearer than ever.

VivoBook Go 15/Go 15 OLED: The 15” variants in the VivoBook Go series can be divided into the VivoBook Go 15 and the VivoBook Go 15 OLED. Apart from the display difference, both the 15” laptops are powered with AMD processors with up to Ryzen 5 7520U. They both have the memory of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a capacity of 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. With durability that meets military standard US MIL-STD 810H, this 17.9mm laptop weighs only 1.6 kg, for easy portability. Both laptops have 180° hinges for usage at versatile angles. The 15.6″ Full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution have only the display to differentiate them, with one being OLED while the other comes with an IPS anti-glare display. The battery choice of 50WHr or 42WHr, is supported with 65W or 45W charging respectively. The optional backlit chiclet keyboard is perfect for working in low light environments.

ASUS Vivobook 14 OLED/15 OLED/16 (M1405/M1505/M1605): Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U/Ryzen 5 7530U processors, the Vivobook Classic series comes with 512 GB storage. For connectivity, the series comes inbuilt with WiFi 6E for its 720p HD webcam. As for the long use capability, ASUS has provided its customers with 45W fast charging. This 19.9mm thin laptop series has a MIL-STD 810 military-grade durability, weighing just 1.6/1.7/1.88 kg respectively, and a fingerprint scanner for that extra security.

VivoBook 15X OLED: The new VivoBook 15X OLED is a stylish laptop with a US MIL-STD 810H standard durability and will be launched on the 14th of March. It is equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. This device has a memory of 16 GB RAM and a storage of up to 1TB. The display of 15.6” Full HD OLED, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, is certified HDR TrueBlack 600, Pantone, with a contrast of 1000000:1 for color rich display. It features a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner for security tailored to the user. The battery power of 50WHr is accompanied with a 65W charger for power on the go.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TN3402): The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 360° hinge for working with ease in any orientation. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz), which can be upgraded to 24GB, this laptop works seamlessly with heavy needs. It has 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. This laptop offers an optional fingerprint scanner for added security

