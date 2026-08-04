ASUS Expands its Chromebook Portfolio in India with their all new Chromebook CX15

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ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of the ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) in India, expanding its Chromebook portfolio with a device designed to deliver an effortless cloud-first computing experience for students, young professionals and first-time laptop buyers. Powered by ChromeOS and enhanced with Google AI, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 combines dependable everyday performance, intelligent productivity, immersive entertainment and enterprise-grade security in a lightweight, durable design. The ASUS Chromebook CX15 is priced at ₹47,990 and will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES), ROG Stores, ASUS Authorised Retail Partners, Reliance Digital, ASUS eShop, and other leading retail outlets across India.

Powered by ChromeOS and deeply integrated with Google’s ecosystem, ASUS Chromebook CX15 enables users to enjoy secure cloud-first experiences, seamless collaboration and AI-powered productivity that simplifies everyday tasks. Whether researching, creating presentations, attending online classes or collaborating with colleagues, users can accomplish more with Google’s latest AI experiences while building practical AI skills for the future.

Consumers can also benefit from financing solutions through ASUS Easy Pay, including 0% No Cost EMI starting from ₹3,999 per month, making the Chromebook experience even more accessible for students, families and young professionals. Additionally, ASUS is also offering a 1 year standard warranty and 1 year of accidental damage protection.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India

Addressing the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India said, “As digital learning, hybrid work and AI continue to transform everyday computing, users are looking for devices that combine simplicity, security and intelligent experiences without unnecessary complexity. Chromebooks have emerged as an increasingly compelling choice for students, young professionals and families seeking reliable everyday computing, and with the ASUS Chromebook CX15, we are making that experience even more accessible. Beyond introducing a new AI-powered Chromebook, this launch also marks our first expansion into the offline retail market, allowing more consumers across India to experience ChromeOS and Google AI through our expanding retail network.”

Product Starting Price Availability Date Availability ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) INR 47,990 Available Now ASUS eShop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, ASUS Authorised Retail Partners & Reliance Digital

By combining Google AI, ChromeOS, enterprise-grade security and dependable everyday performance, ASUS Chromebook CX15 helps users learn, create and collaborate more effectively while building confidence with AI-powered tools that are becoming increasingly important in everyday life.

Smart & Effortless

Powered by ChromeOS and enhanced with Google AI, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 delivers a fast, secure and cloud-first computing experience for everyday learning, productivity and entertainment. Whether researching, creating presentations, attending online classes or collaborating with colleagues, users can work smarter with Google’s latest AI experiences while building practical AI skills for the future.

Intelligent Productivity

The ASUS Chromebook CX15 comes with a three-month Google AI Pro membership, unlocking premium AI experiences across Gemini, Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Gemini Notebook, along with 5TB of cloud storage. Users can also access Google Flow for AI-powered video creation, advanced Google Photos editing tools, Nano Banana image generation and YouTube Premium Lite, making it easier to create, learn and collaborate from day one.

Reliable Everyday Companion

Designed for users constantly on the move, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 weighs just 1.59kg and meets US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. Inspired by traditional Japanese washi paper, its Pure Grey finish offers a distinctive premium look, while the use of recycled materials reflects ASUS’ commitment to more sustainable product design. With up to 12.5 hours of battery life and a bundled 45W USB Type-C fast charger, users can stay productive throughout the day with fewer charging interruptions.

Immersive Entertainment

Whether attending virtual classes, streaming content or browsing the web, users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience on the 15.6-inch 300nits Full HD IPS NanoEdge display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Wide viewing angles and an anti-glare panel ensure comfortable viewing across different lighting conditions, making the Chromebook ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

Secure by Design

Built with security at its core, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 features the Titan C Security Chip for advanced hardware-level protection, while ChromeOS delivers automatic security updates and built-in protection against evolving threats. A physical webcam privacy shutter gives users complete control over their privacy whenever the camera is not in use.

Ready for Everyday

Powered by the Intel® Processor N50, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB eMMC storage, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 delivers responsive performance for web browsing, video conferencing, document editing and cloud-based applications. Combined with the speed, simplicity and security of ChromeOS, it offers a dependable everyday computing experience that helps users learn, create and collaborate with confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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