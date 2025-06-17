ASUS Expands its AI-Powered Vivobook S Series Lineup with Four New Super-Sleek, Super-Light Laptops

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of four new sleek laptops in India, including the Vivobook S14 (S3407QA), Vivobook S14 (S3407CA), Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA), and Vivobook S16 (S3607VA). Designed to meet the needs of modern students, professionals, and everyday creators, these new laptops combine sleek metal builds, next-gen AI capabilities, and immersive displays with remarkable battery performance. Whether you’re looking for future-ready AI features or dependable daily performance, the new Vivobook range delivers it all, packaged in ultra-portable form factors that do not compromise on power, connectivity, or security. The latest additions offer immersive visuals with and power-packed performance and are built keeping in mind, convenience, portability and durability.

All the models come bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime validity) and 100GB of Microsoft 365 Basic OneDrive Cloud Storage for 1 year, making them a ready-to-go solution for hybrid lifestyles. The lineup is expected to grow even more dynamic with the introduction of new colour options soon.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

“The Vivobook series has seen strong traction in India, resonating with a variety of users owing to its blend of performance, style, and value,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India. “With the launch of our new Vivobook S14 and S16 models, we’re building on that success by offering more enhanced, AI-ready laptops that cater to evolving user expectations across segments, from students to working professionals. Whether it’s a high-performance everyday device or a Copilot+ PC with advanced NPU capabilities, the new lineup is designed to deliver smarter, more personalized computing experiences for every lifestyle.”

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA): The AI-Powered Leap Forward

The Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) is ASUS’ latest Next-Level AI PC, built for tomorrow’s workflows. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series Processor and a dedicated 45 TOPS NPU, this Copilot+ PC is built to handle AI workloads with ease. Preloaded with ASUS AI apps, it enables a smarter, more intuitive computing experience right out of the box. Despite its performance power, this laptop is super thin and lightweight, sporting a premium sandwich metal design, and designed for users on the move. The 70WHr battery enables up to 30.5 hours of unplugged usage, making it ideal for hybrid professionals and students who need longevity and freedom. The 14-inch 2.5K display offers exceptional clarity and color accuracy for both work and entertainment. Meanwhile, the FHD IR camera with physical privacy shutter ensures top-tier video-calling and secure sign-ins through Windows Hello support.

Vivobook S14 (S3407CA): Smart and Seamless Everyday AI PC

Powered by up to the new Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor, the Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) brings ASUS Everyday AI experiences to life. Whether it’s light content creation, multitasking, or browsing, the AI-optimized performance adapts to your needs while delivering up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge supported by 70WHr battery packed inside a 1.39kg-light chassis.The sandwich metal design build keeps the device sleek and lightweight without sacrificing strength or style. Its low blue light-certified display ensures comfortable viewing with a 16:10 14-inch display during long sessions, while the FHD IR camera and physical privacy shutter offer secure, hassle-free video calls and logins.

Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA): Big Screen Power in a Sleek Frame

Bringing AI-enabled performance to a larger form factor, the Vivobook S16 (S3607CA) features up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor and ASUS Everyday AI PC Experiences. It’s built for users who want more screen space without sacrificing portability or battery life, offering up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge.The S16 features a choice of either a 16-inch 144Hz IPS display or a FHD+ OLED screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio for enhanced immersion. Encased in a premium sandwich metal chassis, it balances visual richness with ergonomic convenience.From the FHD IR camera with privacy shutter to military-grade durability, every aspect of this laptop has been engineered for modern flexibility.

Vivobook S16 (S3607VA): Slim, Sturdy, and Always Ready

Designed for users who demand reliable performance in a portable shell, the S16 (S3607VA) is powered by the Intel Corei7-13620H Processor. The result is seamless multitasking, rapid responsiveness, and dependable performance across work and leisure. The premium two-part metal design keeps it lightweight while enhancing structural integrity. The 16-inch 144Hz display offers smooth visuals and a comfortable 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for creative work, reading, or watching content. With features like a FHD IR camera, physical privacy shutter, and a full suite of I/O ports, this machine ensures an experience that’s both versatile and secure, tailored for today’s mobile professionals.

Price and Availability

Model Starting Price (INR) Platforms E-shop link Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) INR 74,990 Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart https://in.store.asus.com/ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s14-s3407qa-kp020ws.html Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) INR 80,990 Offline: ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and authorized retail partners

Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon https://in.store.asus.com/ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s14-s3407ca-ly057ws.html Vivobook S16 (S3607CA) INR 82,990 Offline: ASUS Exclusive stores

Online: ASUS e-shop, Amazon https://in.store.asus.com/ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s16-s3607ca-rp065ws.html Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) INR 69,990 Online: ASUS e-shop, Amazon https://in.store.asus.com/light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s16-s3607va-rp054ws.html

