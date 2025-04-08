ASUS expands its AI-Powered Laptop Lineup with the Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, has further bolstered its portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA) and the Vivobook 16 (M1607KA) in India. The latest additions to ASUS’s portfolio bring AI-powered efficiency, premium design, and superior security features to Indian consumers. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, these laptops redefine productivity, offering advanced AI capabilities, enhanced security, and next-generation Copilot+ PC experiences.

Powered by cutting-edge R&D, these laptops embody the organization’s commitment to bringing customers closer through innovative, AI-driven solutions. Each advancement showcases ASUS’ remarkable progress in delivering seamless everyday experiences while also introducing next-level and advanced AI features tailored to diverse user needs. Building on this foundation, the Zenbook S16 redefines premium computing with a 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, an ultra-lightweight Ceraluminum™ chassis, and Dolby Atmos 6-speaker audio, making it the ultimate choice for consumers, starting at a price of INR 1,49,990. Along with this, the Vivobook 16 is designed for everyday multitasking, featuring a 16-inch FHD+ display, military-grade durability, and AI-enhanced security with Windows Hello and the Microsoft Pluton security chip, priced at INR 75,990

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the latest launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At the core of our innovation strategy is a relentless focus on delivering high-performance devices that are smart and easy to use. Our latest lineup exemplifies this vision, engineered with AMD Ryzen to ensure robust, efficient multitasking and enhanced AI capabilities to enable adaptive, future-ready user experiences. These devices are purpose-built to address the nuanced and evolving requirements of the Indian market, combining precision with cutting-edge technology.”

Both models will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retail outlets in India.

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA)

ASUS next-level AI PC experiences

Step into the future with ASUS Next-Level AI PCs, designed to deliver innovative AI functions and unmatched performance. Built to meet Copilot+ PC requirements, these devices are future-ready and fully compatible with upcoming Copilot+ PC features*, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. With powerful AI integration at their core, ASUS AI PCs are engineered to enhance productivity, creativity, and everyday computing like never before.

Reimagine portability

The Zenbook S16 redefines what it means to be portable, combining innovative design with powerful performance. Crafted with a premium Ceraluminum™ lid and a CNC-machined C-part, this sleek powerhouse boasts an incredibly slim 1.1 cm profile and a lightweight 1.5 kg all-metal chassis. Despite its ultra-compact build, it offers the smallest footprint in the 16-inch class—maximizing screen real estate while minimizing bulk, making it the perfect companion for those who need top-tier performance on the move.

Superior AI Powerhouse

Experience a new era of intelligent performance with the Zenbook S16, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor (up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads) and a cutting-edge 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU. This powerful combination delivers seamless AI-enhanced computing for everything from creative workflows to everyday productivity. With 24GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5X-8000MHz memory, multitasking feels effortless, while the generous 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD ensures lightning-fast storage and instant access to all your essential files and applications.

Enter the Luminaverse

Step into a world of breathtaking visuals with the massive 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display, which delivers stunning detail and ultra-smooth motion with a 120Hz refresh rate. Designed for an immersive viewing experience, it offers 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for vibrant, true-to-life colors, deep blacks with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, and the visual brilliance of Dolby Vision. With 70% less harmful blue light, your eyes stay protected during extended viewing, making the Luminaverse not just beautiful but comfortable too.

Power through the Day (and Night)

Stay unstoppable from dawn to dusk with up to 18 hours of battery life**, powered by a high capacity 78Wh battery that keeps you going without interruptions. When it’s time to recharge, fast Type-C charging gets you back up to speed in no time. Enjoy seamless connectivity with a full suite of ports, including 2 x USB4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an SD card reader, and an audio combo jack—offering unmatched convenience for all your devices. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, complete with a dedicated Copilot key, brings helpful functions right to your fingertips, while the spacious ErgoSense touchpad supports intuitive multitouch gestures, making navigation and control feel natural and effortless.

Built tough, Built for you

Engineered for durability and designed with you in mind, this device is US MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring it stands strong through everyday challenges and extreme conditions alike. Whether you’re working, streaming, or creating, the immersive 6-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos® delivers rich, cinematic audio for an unmatched sound experience. Your security is just as robust, with the Microsoft Pluton security chip and Passkeys integration providing advanced protection to keep your data and digital world safe from prying eyes.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA)

Powerful Performance fueled by AI capabilities

In today’s fast-paced world, the ability to handle demanding workloads is more crucial than ever. The AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor (24MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads) delivers seamless performance to meet these challenges. Enhanced by AI capabilities powered by the 50 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, it enables smarter and faster productivity. This is further complemented by improved camera and audio features, along with the upcoming Copilot+ PC experiences arriving via update. A dedicated SO-DIMM memory slot offers upgrade flexibility while the 16GB DDR5 onboard memory ensures smooth and efficient multitasking.

Sleek design and a bigger screen

The Vivobook 16 combines a spacious 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio—offering more screen and fewer bezels—for enhanced visibility and a more versatile, efficient workspace. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emission and flicker-free viewing, it significantly reduces eye strain during extended use. The 180-degree hinge allows for flexible screen angle adjustment, ensuring maximum comfort and convenience. Despite its large display, the Vivobook 16 is ultra-portable, weighing just 1.88kg and measuring only 1.79cm in thickness—perfect for productivity on the go. It offers seamless connectivity with a versatile range of I/O ports, including 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and HDMI 2.1, and is built to withstand the unexpected, meeting US Military Grade MIL-STD 810H standards for reliable durability in extreme conditions and accidental drops.

Convenience and security at your fingertips

Enjoy a seamless and secure experience with features designed for comfort and protection. The Vivobook 16’s Backlit ErgoSense Keyboard offers effortless typing with 1.7mm key travel and a dedicated NumKey layout, while the large smart touchpad supports gesture controls for quick adjustments. A dedicated Copilot key gives you instant access to your AI assistant. For security, the FHD IR camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition, and a magnetic webcam shutter ensures privacy. With the Microsoft Pluton chip and Passkeys integration, your data stays protected and logins remain hassle-free.

