ASUS expands drop zone network to 22 stores, making after-sales support more accessible across India

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Building on the successful rollout of its Drop Zone initiative, ASUS India announced the expansion of the program to 22 additional stores, further strengthening its commitment delivering accessible, transparent, and efficient after-sales support across the country.

As part of its continued focus on enhancing the ownership experience, the Drop Zone initiative enables customers to conveniently submit their laptops for service at ASUS Exclusive Stores, eliminating the need to visit dedicated service centres. This expansion reflects ASUS’ commitment to address key customer challenges around accessibility, turnaround time, and service visibility, particularly across emerging markets.

The Phase 2 rollout expands the Drop Zone network across key regions including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, strengthening ASUS’ service footprint across both metro cities as well as tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

To further enhance convenience and flexibility, ASUS offers service options designed to align with varied customer needs and schedules. Customers can initiate their service journey through carry-in support for immediate, in-person consultation, opt for on-site service delivered by expert technicians at their location, or leverage the Drop Zone service, which enables seamless device submission and collection through designated ASUS Exclusive Stores.

Mr. Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, our focus has always been on delivering a reliable and consistent ownership experience that extends well beyond the product itself. The expansion of our Drop Zone initiative into 22 additional stores marks a significant step towards making after-sales support more accessible and transparent for our customers. Guided by our 4A framework, we remain committed to building a service ecosystem that is responsive, convenient, and aligned with evolving customer needs.”

In line with its vision to deliver superior support and rapid solutions, ASUS has built one of India’s most comprehensive after-sales service networks. With over 200 strategically located service centres, on-site support across 17,000+ pin codes, and coverage in 761 districts, the brand ensures wide accessibility for customers across the country. Adding to its physical reach, ASUS offers 24/7 assistance through omni-channel digital helpdesks, via call, chat, email, and remote troubleshooting. Additionally, platforms such as MyASUS app and ASUS’ official YouTube channels empower users to resolve queries independently, anytime and anywhere.

This initiative is anchored in ASUS Assurance Initiative under 4A’s service framework – Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Services, which continues to guide the brand’s after-sales ecosystem:

Assured Quality: Standardised diagnostics and repair processes across Drop Zones and service centres ensure consistent and reliable service outcomes.

Standardised diagnostics and repair processes across Drop Zones and service centres ensure consistent and reliable service outcomes. Always-on Support: Customers benefit from 24/7 access to ASUS support channels, including call, WhatsApp support and email, ensuring help is always within reach.

Customers benefit from 24/7 access to ASUS support channels, including call, WhatsApp support and email, ensuring help is always within reach. All-around Coverage: With an expanding network of service centres, on-site support across 17,000+ pin codes, and now Drop Zones across more cities, ASUS is bringing service closer to where customers are.

With an expanding network of service centres, on-site support across 17,000+ pin codes, and now Drop Zones across more cities, ASUS is bringing service closer to where customers are. Added-value Services: Initiatives like Drop Zones enhance convenience by reducing travel time, improving transparency in repair tracking, and enabling quicker turnaround through integrated retail-service coordination.

With Phase 2 underway, ASUS India will continue to scale the Drop Zone network across more locations, reinforcing its commitment to delivering dependable after-sales support and improving overall customer satisfaction across regions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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