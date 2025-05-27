ASUS Expands Desktop Range in India – All-in-One to Gaming Desktops for Homes, Offices & Small Businesses

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese technology giant, announced the launch of its latest desktop and All-in-One (AiO) lineup. A comprehensive portfolio designed to power productivity, creativity and play, this new range includes the high-performance ROG G700 and TUF Gaming T500 gaming desktops, alongside the versatile ASUS V440VA and V470VA All-in-One (AiO) PCs, catering to home users, professionals, retailers, and enterprises alike. These new offerings are powered by cutting-edge Intel® Core™ processors and cater to a wide spectrum of users with diverse performance needs.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

“The new line-up reflects ASUS’s ongoing dedication to innovation that keeps pace with the evolving needs of today’s consumers. Designed for modern Indian users, ranging from families and freelancers to gamers, these desktops and AiO solutions are versatile and high performing. The TUF T500 and ROG G700 set new standards in performance and upgradability, while our All-in-One deliver powerful functionality with a clean, space-saving design. This launch reinforces our strong commitment to building a portfolio that truly resonates with Indian consumers,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

TUF Gaming T500 – The TUF T500 combines power and value with an Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 GPU. While it ships with 16GB RAM & a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it supports expansion up to 64GB & 4TB respectively, and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless connectivity. Encased in a durable chassis with RGB, it’s perfect for compact, stylish & TUF gaming setups.

ROG G700 – Engineered for elite gamers and creators, the ROG G700 packs the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 GPU. With 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD, and a glass-clad chassis with RGB lighting, it’s built for high-performance and visual impact. A robust B860 motherboard and 850W Gold PSU ensure stability and future-ready AAA gaming.

ASUS V440VA AiO – The V440VA is a compact All-in-One with a 24” FHD IPS display, 93% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% sRGB coverage. Powered by up to Intel® Core™ i5-13420H, it offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for smooth everyday performance. Ideal for home use, content viewing, and productivity with a clean, space-saving design.

ASUS V470VA AiO – Designed for creative users, the V470VA features a 27” FHD IPS display with 93% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB color accuracy. It runs on up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for multitasking ease. A sleek, high-performance desktop that blends professional functionality with premium entertainment.

Price and Availability

Model Starting Price (INR) Platforms ROG G700 (G700TF-09285K047WS) ₹ 359,990 AES, ROG Stores, ASUS Eshop, and Amazon TUF Gaming T500 (T500MV-13620H034WS) ₹ 84,990 AES, ROG Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon and authorized retail partners V440VA AiO (V440VAB-KWPC001WS) ₹ 49,990 AES, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and ASUS authorized retail partners V470VA AiO (V470VAB-KWPE001WS) ₹ 51,990 AES, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and ASUS authorized retail partners

Both Desktops and AiOs comes with a Mouse and Keyboard in the box.

Link to Eshop – V440 , V470 , G700 , T500

Link to micro-site – T500 , G700 , V440 , V470

