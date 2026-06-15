ASUS Expands Chromebook Portfolio in India with New AI-ready CM32 Detachable, CM14 and CM15

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ASUS announced the expansion of its Chromebook portfolio in India with the launch of the new ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, ASUS Chromebook CM14, and ASUS Chromebook CM15. Designed for students and young professionals, the new lineup combines Google AI capabilities, all-day portability and ChromeOS simplicity to support modern learning, work and entertainment.

Powered by ChromeOS and the Google ecosystem, the devices enable secure cloud-first experiences, seamless collaboration, and intelligent learning tools that help users stay productive, organized, and connected from anywhere. The new Chromebook lineup is also designed to help users embrace AI-powered workflows and build practical AI skills for the future.

Consumers can also avail flexible financing options through ASUS Easy Financing solutions, including No Cost EMI plans and attractive launch offers, making the Chromebook experience more accessible to students, first-time laptop buyers, and young professionals. The new Chromebook series, starting at INR 26,990, will be available on Amazon and Eshop.

The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable will be available for pre-order starting 12th June 2026, while the ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15 will be available from 19th June 2026.

The highlight of the new lineup is the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, a lightweight 2-in-1 device that seamlessly transforms from a laptop into a tablet. Weighing just 0.64 kg, it combines portability with versatility, featuring a 2.5K high-brightness touchscreen display, detachable keyboard, magnetic stand, ASUS Pen support, and Google AI-powered experiences. Built with a premium metallic chassis, military-grade durability, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the CM32 combines flexibility, reliability, and productivity in a highly portable form factor.

Complementing it are the Chromebook CM14 and CM15, purpose-built to deliver dependable everyday performance, long battery life, and effortless usability for students and families seeking an accessible and reliable computing companion.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India

Addressing the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India said, “As digital learning, hybrid work, and cloud-first lifestyles continue to gain momentum, users are increasingly seeking devices that combine simplicity, mobility, and intelligent experiences without unnecessary complexity. Today’s generation is always connected, constantly multitasking, and looking for technology that can seamlessly support learning, productivity, and entertainment throughout the day. With the expansion of our Chromebook portfolio, we are bringing versatile devices designed specifically for evolving needs. Powered by ChromeOS and Google AI, these Chromebooks enable students and young professionals to stay productive, creative, and connected from anywhere.”

By combining intelligent AI assistance, seamless cloud collaboration, and built-in security, the new Chromebook lineup helps users learn, create, and work more effectively while building confidence with AI-powered tools that are becoming increasingly important in everyday life.

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable will be available for pre-order from 12th June 2026. ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15 will be available from 19th June 2026.

Customers purchasing the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable during the Pre-Order period can avail the ASUS Warranty Extension Pack (1+2), Local Accidental Damage Protection (3 Years), and ASUS MD102 Silent Ergo Mouse worth ₹11,418 at a special bundled price of ₹999, along with flexible EMI and financing options.

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable – Smart Productivity Meets Ultimate Portability

Designed for users who refuse to choose between productivity and mobility, the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable features an ultra-lightweight 640g detachable design that effortlessly adapts to different usage scenarios. Whether used as a laptop for studying, a tablet for entertainment, or a digital canvas for creativity, the device delivers flexibility that fits naturally into modern lifestyles.

Its premium metallic chassis, reinforced with military-grade durability standards, provides dependable reliability for everyday use, helping users confidently carry the device between classrooms, cafés, workplaces, and home. The 2.5K high-brightness touchscreen, 120Hz display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass delivers sharp visuals and responsive touch interactions, making content creation, learning, and entertainment more engaging and enjoyable.

Built for uninterrupted productivity, the Chromebook CM32 offers up to 12 hours of battery life with convenient USB Type-C charging, allowing users to stay productive throughout the day with less time spent connected to a charger. The bundled magnetic stand, detachable spill-resistant keyboard, and ASUS Pen further enhance versatility, enabling users to work, write, sketch, and collaborate comfortably from virtually anywhere.

Adding to the experience, users receive Google AI Pro benefits along with 5 2 TB of cloud storage for three months, providing intelligent assistance and expanded cloud access to create, organize, and work more efficiently from day one.

ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15 are designed to make everyday computing simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch form factors respectively, the devices offer users the flexibility to choose between enhanced portability and a larger viewing experience based on their needs. Featuring lightweight yet durable designs certified to military-grade standards, both devices are built to withstand the demands of daily mobility while remaining easy to carry between work, school, and home.

With battery life of up to 20 hours, the devices empower users to stay productive, entertained, and connected for longer periods without worrying about charging. Their practical 180-degree lay-flat hinge design encourages easier collaboration and content sharing, making them ideal companions for classrooms, study groups, and team discussions.

The immersive narrow-bezel display with wide viewing angles enhances visual comfort for learning, browsing, streaming, and everyday entertainment, while the MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor delivers responsive performance for multitasking, web-based workflows, and cloud-first productivity. Like the CM32, both devices include Google AI Pro benefits and 5TB cloud storage access for three months, helping users unlock smarter ways to learn, create, and collaborate.

Together, the Chromebook CM32, CM14, and CM15 embody ASUS’ vision of delivering devices that are smart, fun, and unstoppable, combining intelligent productivity, immersive entertainment, and seamless mobility in a secure and easy-to-use ecosystem designed for modern lifestyles. With built-in security features, automatic updates, cloud-based collaboration, and AI-powered experiences, the new Chromebook lineup is designed to support modern learning while helping students and young professionals develop future-ready digital and AI skills.

Product Starting Price Availability Date Availability ASUS Chromebook CM3206 INR 37,990 19th June



Online: ASUS E-shop & Amazon ASUS Chromebook CM1405 INR 26,990 19th June ASUS Chromebook CM1505 INR 28,990 19th June

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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