ASUS Demonstrates Liquid Cooling and AI Solutions at ISC High Performance 2023

ASUS announced a showcase of the latest HPC solutions to empower innovation and push the boundaries of supercomputing, at ISC High Performance 2023 in Hamburg, Germany on May 21-25, 2023. The ASUS exhibition, at booth H813, will reveal the latest supercomputing advances, including liquid-cooling and AI solutions, as well as outlining a slew of sustainability breakthroughs — plus a whole lot more besides.

Comprehensive liquid-cooling solutions

ASUS is working with Submer, the industry-leading liquid-cooling provider to demonstrate immersion-cooling solutions at ISC High Performance 2023, focused on ASUS RS720-E11-IM — the Intel®-based 2U4N server that leverages our trusted legacy server architecture and popular features to create a compact new design. This fresh outlook improves the accessibility on I/O ports, storage and cable routing, and strengthens the structure to allow the server to be placed vertically in the tank, with durability assured.

AI solutions for large language models

ASUS will also showcase its AI solutions at ISC High Performance 2023, including the HGX and PCIe GPU servers.

The latest ASUS ESC N8-E11 is an HGX H100 8-GPU server with dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon® Scalable processors, and specifically designed with two-level GPU and CPU sled for thermal efficiency, scalability and unprecedent performance. It empowers enterprise-level generative AI with market-leading integrated capabilities, including AI-optimized server design, LLM-consulting service and AI-infrastructure development.

ASUS ESC8000-E11 is an eight-slot H100 PCIe GPU server built for the demands of enterprise AI infrastructure to deliver unprecedented performance with industry-leading GPUs, faster GPU interconnect and higher-bandwidth fabric, and supports uptoeightGPUs with NVIDIA NVLink® Bridge — empowering performance scalability and increased bandwidth, ready to match growing AI and HPC workloads.

Availability & Pricing

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

