ASUS Chromebook C214 with Touch Screen and 360 Degree Flip on Flipkart

In-line with its vision for creating best in segment affordable laptops for students, ASUS, the fastest-growing consumer laptop brand in India and Taiwan-head-quartered multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, is offering its ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ premium Chromebook C214 with segment leading features such as Touch Screen with 360 Degree Flip, Dual Cameras, highly long lasting 50 Watt Hour Battery and Highly Rugged Military grade body at a revolutionary No Cost EMI of only Rs. 1999/- per month for 12 months on Flipkart.

The EMI offer will be available on Credit Cards and Debit Cards.

With Schools restarting for their new academic year ASUS Chromebook powered by Google Chrome OS and Millions of Apps on Google Play Store, will be a perfect gift from parents to students to enable Digital based learning in the new Hybrid learning era.

The premium and rugged ASUS Chromebook C214 is available at a price of ₹23999.

ASUS Chromebook C223 gives consumers effortless mobility with its ultra-light 1000g weight, and has one of the thinnest profiles of any 11.6-inch Chromebook. While, ASUS Chromebook C423 & C523 incorporates 14” and 15.6 inches of screen sizes respectively, with up to 80% screen-to-body ratio thanks to NanoEdge display and sleek design profile. ASUS Chromebook C423 and C523, are available in both touch and non-touch variants. Lastly, ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 specially designed for students, with its 360-degree convertible touch-screen display, dual cameras that include a special world-facing autofocus camera. This device, allows students to explore and learn in a very new way in tablet mode. Built highly rugged yet sleek, this device is certified military-grade durability.

The newly launched, ASUS Chromebook CX1101, designed to boost everyday productivity with military-grade rugged reliability. This launch strengthens ASUS’ ongoing partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, which has been at the forefront of meeting customers’ evolving requirements. This versatile and tough series is powered by a fast, Intel® Celeron® N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of fast RAM, fast 64GB Solid-state eMMC storage and Google’s renowned Chrome OS for fast and dependable computing and multi-tasking. The storage can be further expanded, up to a supported 2TB via a MicroSD memory card.