ASUS Celebrates Prime Day with Unbeatable Laptop Offers Across Gaming, Consumer, and Creator Lineup, Zenbook 14 OLED Available as Amazon Special First on Prime Day

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the kick off of Prime Day Sale with mega offers on a wide range of gaming and non-gaming laptops, with discounts reaching up to 58%. From hardcore gamers to hybrid workers, creators to students, there’s something tailored for everyone across ASUS’s powerful portfolio. Adding more flair to the festivities, ASUS has unveiled the sleek Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) in a striking new Jade Black finish. This powerhouse will be available as Amazon Specials starting July 12 during Prime Day, with special offers available through July 16.

The new Zenbook 14 OLED is ASUS’ latest Next-Level AI PC, engineered for modern productivity and on-the-go performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 Processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, it enables intelligent, on-device AI experiences for tasks like content creation and smart system optimization. Launching first as an Amazon Special, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is priced at ₹1,17,990 and is available this Prime Day for ₹89,990, with select bank offers bringing the effective price down to ₹86,990.

Amazon landing page: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0F9YG6D4C

ASUS’ Prime Day lineup delivers unbeatable deals across its most popular laptop segments, with event pricing sweetened by instant bank discounts of up to 10% on select cards, exchange offers on eligible devices, and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months making this the perfect time to upgrade for students, creators, and gamers alike. Below are the models with details

Product Name Model Number GPU/Processor MRP (INR) Discount% Event Price (INR) Launching on Prime Day ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ1298WS i7 13th H (PD Launch) 87990 27% 63990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ1299WS i7 13th H (PD Launch) 87990 38% 63990 ASUS Vivobook 16 M1607KA-MB134WS Ryzen 7 AI 350 (PD Launch) 93990 40% 66990 ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UM3406KA-PP240WS Ryzen 5 AI 350 (PD Launch) 117990 26% 86990 TUF Gaming F16 FX677VU-RL055WS RTX4050 108990 28% 84990 TUF Gaming F16 FX608JMR-RV049WS RTX5060 173990 24% 139990 ROG Strix G16 (2024) G614PH-RV033WS RTX5050 173990 24% 139990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VM-RP057WS RTX5060 149990 25% 119990 ROG Strix G16 (2024) G614JU-N3526WS RTX4050 139990 28% 108990 ASUS Vivobook 16X K3605VC-RP492WS RTX3050 102990 39% 73990 Gaming and Creator Models TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W RTX3050 87990 38% 63990 ASUS Vivobook 16X K3605ZF-RP458WS RTX2050 77990 37% 56990 TUF Gaming A15 FX507VV-LP287W RTX4060 131990 32% 99990 ASUS Vivobook 16X K3605VC-RP412WS RTX3050 89990 38% 64990 ROG Strix G16 (2024) G614JV-N3474WS RTX4060 161990 25% 129990 TUF Gaming F16 FX607VB-RL087WS RTX3050A 96990 39% 69990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VU-RP550WS RTX4050 107990 38% 77990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VU-RP275WS RTX4050 113990 30% 87990 ROG Strix G16 (2024) G614JU-N4200WS RTX4050 153990 35% 113990 TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR-LP082W RTX4050 111990 33% 83990 ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LP-S5022WS RTX5070 275990 20% 229990 Non – Gaming Models ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ836WS Core i5 13th H 70990 32% 47990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ835WS Core i5 13th H 70990 48% 47990 ASUS Vivobook Go 14 E1404FA-NK3325WS Ryzen 3 7320U 43990 34% 28990 ASUS Vivobook Go 14 E1404FA-NK5542WS Ryzen 5 7520U 52990 39% 37990 ASUS Vivobook Go 14 E1404FA-NK5541WS Ryzen 5 7520U 52990 28% 37990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA-NJ3321WS Core i3 13th Gen 51990 58% 32990 ASUS Vivobook 15 M1502YA-BQ702WS Ryzen 7 5825U 57990 24% 43990 ASUS Vivobook 15 M1502YA-BQ703WS Ryzen 7 5825U 57990 32% 43990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ838WS Core i7 13th H 85990 31% 58990 ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607QA-MB050WS Qualcomm 84990 55% 54990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607CA-RP065WS Core Ultra 5 225H 102990 26% 75990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607CA-RP090WS Core Ultra 7 255H 114990 34% 85990 ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405CA-PZ163WS Ultra 7 158990 28% 113990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607VA-RP054WS Core i5 13th H 86990 55% 55990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607VA-RP059WS Core i5 13th H 86990 36% 55990 ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607CA-MB142WS Ultra 5 92990 41% 65990 ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405CA-PZ348WS Ultra 7 158990 28% 113990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607VA-RP060WS Core i7 13th H 100990 35% 65990 ASUS Vivobook S16 S3607VA-RP083WS Core i7 13th H 100990 53% 65990

ASUS Gaming and Creator Laptop discounts

(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)

ASUS Gaming V16: Powered Intel Core i7-1240H + RTX 4050, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD, 16″ display in a 1.95 kg chassis, Prime Day at ₹1,24,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Ryzen 7 7435HS + RTX 3050, durable build with premium features. Prime Day price at ₹63,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F15: Core 13th Gen H-Series + RTX 4050, military-grade durability, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹92,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X: Core i7 H-series + RTX 3050, crafted for creators and multitaskers. Prime Day at ₹77,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F16: Intel Core 5 + RTX 4050, MIL-STD 810H durability, immersive visuals. Prime Day at ₹84,990

ROG Strix G16: Ryzen 9 8940HX + RTX 5050, 16″ FHD+ 165Hz display, ROG Intelligent Cooling. Prime Day at ₹1,39,990

ASUS Non-Gaming Models discounts

(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ836WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core H series processor, sleek 180° hinge design, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹50,990.

Vivobook Go 14 (E1404FA-NK3325WS) – Ryzen 3 7320U, 180° hinge, webcam shield, sleek and travel-friendly. Prime Day at ₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502YA-BQ703WS) – Ryzen 7 5825U, bold design, FHD display, 180° hinge. Prime Day at ₹45,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ838WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor, 16GB RAM, 15.6″ FHD anti-glare display. Prime Day at ₹61,990

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607CA-RP065WS) – Intel Core Ultra 5, sleek and lightweight for everyday computing. Prime Day at ₹78,990

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ163WS) – Intel Core Ultra 7 + Intel Arc graphics, sleek and compact for hybrid workflows. Prime Day at ₹1,16,990

