ASUS Celebrates Prime Day with Unbeatable Laptop Offers Across Gaming, Consumer, and Creator Lineup, Zenbook 14 OLED Available as Amazon Special First on Prime Day

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the kick off of Prime Day Sale with mega offers on a wide range of gaming and non-gaming laptops, with discounts reaching up to 58%. From hardcore gamers to hybrid workers, creators to students, there’s something tailored for everyone across ASUS’s powerful portfolio. Adding more flair to the festivities, ASUS has unveiled the sleek Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) in a striking new Jade Black finish. This powerhouse will be available as Amazon Specials starting July 12 during Prime Day, with special offers available through July 16.
The new Zenbook 14 OLED is ASUS’ latest Next-Level AI PC, engineered for modern productivity and on-the-go performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 Processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, it enables intelligent, on-device AI experiences for tasks like content creation and smart system optimization. Launching first as an Amazon Special, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is priced at ₹1,17,990 and is available this Prime Day for ₹89,990, with select bank offers bringing the effective price down to ₹86,990.
ASUS’ Prime Day lineup delivers unbeatable deals across its most popular laptop segments, with event pricing sweetened by instant bank discounts of up to 10% on select cards, exchange offers on eligible devices, and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months making this the perfect time to upgrade for students, creators, and gamers alike. Below are the models with details
|Product Name
|Model Number
|GPU/Processor
|MRP (INR)
|Discount%
|Event Price (INR)
|Launching on Prime Day
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ1298WS
|i7 13th H (PD Launch)
|87990
|27%
|63990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ1299WS
|i7 13th H (PD Launch)
|87990
|38%
|63990
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|M1607KA-MB134WS
|Ryzen 7 AI 350 (PD Launch)
|93990
|40%
|66990
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|UM3406KA-PP240WS
|Ryzen 5 AI 350 (PD Launch)
|117990
|26%
|86990
|TUF Gaming F16
|FX677VU-RL055WS
|RTX4050
|108990
|28%
|84990
|TUF Gaming F16
|FX608JMR-RV049WS
|RTX5060
|173990
|24%
|139990
|ROG Strix G16 (2024)
|G614PH-RV033WS
|RTX5050
|173990
|24%
|139990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VM-RP057WS
|RTX5060
|149990
|25%
|119990
|ROG Strix G16 (2024)
|G614JU-N3526WS
|RTX4050
|139990
|28%
|108990
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|K3605VC-RP492WS
|RTX3050
|102990
|39%
|73990
|Gaming and Creator Models
|TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCR-HN054W
|RTX3050
|87990
|38%
|63990
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|K3605ZF-RP458WS
|RTX2050
|77990
|37%
|56990
|TUF Gaming A15
|FX507VV-LP287W
|RTX4060
|131990
|32%
|99990
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|K3605VC-RP412WS
|RTX3050
|89990
|38%
|64990
|ROG Strix G16 (2024)
|G614JV-N3474WS
|RTX4060
|161990
|25%
|129990
|TUF Gaming F16
|FX607VB-RL087WS
|RTX3050A
|96990
|39%
|69990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VU-RP550WS
|RTX4050
|107990
|38%
|77990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VU-RP275WS
|RTX4050
|113990
|30%
|87990
|ROG Strix G16 (2024)
|G614JU-N4200WS
|RTX4050
|153990
|35%
|113990
|TUF Gaming A15
|FA507NUR-LP082W
|RTX4050
|111990
|33%
|83990
|ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|G615LP-S5022WS
|RTX5070
|275990
|20%
|229990
|Non – Gaming Models
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ836WS
|Core i5 13th H
|70990
|32%
|47990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ835WS
|Core i5 13th H
|70990
|48%
|47990
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|E1404FA-NK3325WS
|Ryzen 3 7320U
|43990
|34%
|28990
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|E1404FA-NK5542WS
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|52990
|39%
|37990
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|E1404FA-NK5541WS
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|52990
|28%
|37990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VA-NJ3321WS
|Core i3 13th Gen
|51990
|58%
|32990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|M1502YA-BQ702WS
|Ryzen 7 5825U
|57990
|24%
|43990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|M1502YA-BQ703WS
|Ryzen 7 5825U
|57990
|32%
|43990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ838WS
|Core i7 13th H
|85990
|31%
|58990
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|X1607QA-MB050WS
|Qualcomm
|84990
|55%
|54990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607CA-RP065WS
|Core Ultra 5 225H
|102990
|26%
|75990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607CA-RP090WS
|Core Ultra 7 255H
|114990
|34%
|85990
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|UX3405CA-PZ163WS
|Ultra 7
|158990
|28%
|113990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607VA-RP054WS
|Core i5 13th H
|86990
|55%
|55990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607VA-RP059WS
|Core i5 13th H
|86990
|36%
|55990
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|X1607CA-MB142WS
|Ultra 5
|92990
|41%
|65990
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|UX3405CA-PZ348WS
|Ultra 7
|158990
|28%
|113990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607VA-RP060WS
|Core i7 13th H
|100990
|35%
|65990
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607VA-RP083WS
|Core i7 13th H
|100990
|53%
|65990
ASUS Gaming and Creator Laptop discounts
(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)
ASUS Gaming V16: Powered Intel Core i7-1240H + RTX 4050, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD, 16″ display in a 1.95 kg chassis, Prime Day at ₹1,24,990.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Ryzen 7 7435HS + RTX 3050, durable build with premium features. Prime Day price at ₹63,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15: Core 13th Gen H-Series + RTX 4050, military-grade durability, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹92,990
ASUS Vivobook 16X: Core i7 H-series + RTX 3050, crafted for creators and multitaskers. Prime Day at ₹77,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16: Intel Core 5 + RTX 4050, MIL-STD 810H durability, immersive visuals. Prime Day at ₹84,990
ROG Strix G16: Ryzen 9 8940HX + RTX 5050, 16″ FHD+ 165Hz display, ROG Intelligent Cooling. Prime Day at ₹1,39,990
ASUS Non-Gaming Models discounts
(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ836WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core H series processor, sleek 180° hinge design, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹50,990.
Vivobook Go 14 (E1404FA-NK3325WS) – Ryzen 3 7320U, 180° hinge, webcam shield, sleek and travel-friendly. Prime Day at ₹30,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502YA-BQ703WS) – Ryzen 7 5825U, bold design, FHD display, 180° hinge. Prime Day at ₹45,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ838WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor, 16GB RAM, 15.6″ FHD anti-glare display. Prime Day at ₹61,990
ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607CA-RP065WS) – Intel Core Ultra 5, sleek and lightweight for everyday computing. Prime Day at ₹78,990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ163WS) – Intel Core Ultra 7 + Intel Arc graphics, sleek and compact for hybrid workflows. Prime Day at ₹1,16,990
