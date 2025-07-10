Thursday, July 10, 2025
ASUS Celebrates Prime Day with Unbeatable Laptop Offers Across Gaming, Consumer, and Creator Lineup, Zenbook 14 OLED Available as Amazon Special First on Prime Day

By NCN News Network
ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the kick off of Prime Day Sale with mega offers on a wide range of gaming and non-gaming laptops, with discounts reaching up to 58%. From hardcore gamers to hybrid workers, creators to students, there’s something tailored for everyone across ASUS’s powerful portfolio. Adding more flair to the festivities, ASUS has unveiled the sleek Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) in a striking new Jade Black finish. This powerhouse will be available as Amazon Specials starting July 12 during Prime Day, with special offers available through July 16.

The new Zenbook 14 OLED is ASUS’ latest Next-Level AI PC, engineered for modern productivity and on-the-go performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 Processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, it enables intelligent, on-device AI experiences for tasks like content creation and smart system optimization.  Launching first as an Amazon Special, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is priced at ₹1,17,990 and is available this Prime Day for ₹89,990, with select bank offers bringing the effective price down to ₹86,990.

Amazon landing page: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0F9YG6D4C

ASUS’ Prime Day lineup delivers unbeatable deals across its most popular laptop segments, with event pricing sweetened by instant bank discounts of up to 10% on select cards, exchange offers on eligible devices, and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months making this the perfect time to upgrade for students, creators, and gamers alike. Below are the models with details

Product NameModel NumberGPU/ProcessorMRP (INR)Discount%Event Price (INR)
Launching on Prime Day
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ1298WSi7 13th H (PD Launch)8799027%63990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ1299WSi7 13th H (PD Launch)8799038%63990
ASUS Vivobook 16M1607KA-MB134WSRyzen 7 AI 350 (PD Launch)9399040%66990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLEDUM3406KA-PP240WSRyzen 5 AI 350 (PD Launch)11799026%86990
TUF Gaming F16FX677VU-RL055WSRTX405010899028%84990
TUF Gaming F16FX608JMR-RV049WSRTX506017399024%139990
ROG Strix G16 (2024)G614PH-RV033WSRTX505017399024%139990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VM-RP057WSRTX506014999025%119990
ROG Strix G16 (2024)G614JU-N3526WSRTX405013999028%108990
ASUS Vivobook 16XK3605VC-RP492WSRTX305010299039%73990
Gaming and Creator Models
TUF Gaming A15FA506NCR-HN054WRTX30508799038%63990
ASUS Vivobook 16XK3605ZF-RP458WSRTX20507799037%56990
TUF Gaming A15FX507VV-LP287WRTX406013199032%99990
ASUS Vivobook 16XK3605VC-RP412WSRTX30508999038%64990
ROG Strix G16 (2024)G614JV-N3474WSRTX406016199025%129990
TUF Gaming F16FX607VB-RL087WSRTX3050A9699039%69990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VU-RP550WSRTX405010799038%77990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VU-RP275WSRTX405011399030%87990
ROG Strix G16 (2024)G614JU-N4200WSRTX405015399035%113990
TUF Gaming A15FA507NUR-LP082WRTX405011199033%83990
ROG Strix G16 (2025)G615LP-S5022WSRTX507027599020%229990
Non – Gaming Models
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ836WSCore i5 13th H7099032%47990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ835WSCore i5 13th H7099048%47990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14E1404FA-NK3325WSRyzen 3 7320U4399034%28990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14E1404FA-NK5542WSRyzen 5 7520U5299039%37990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14E1404FA-NK5541WSRyzen 5 7520U5299028%37990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1504VA-NJ3321WSCore i3 13th Gen5199058%32990
ASUS Vivobook 15M1502YA-BQ702WSRyzen 7 5825U5799024%43990
ASUS Vivobook 15M1502YA-BQ703WSRyzen 7 5825U5799032%43990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ838WSCore i7 13th H8599031%58990
ASUS Vivobook 16X1607QA-MB050WSQualcomm8499055%54990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607CA-RP065WSCore Ultra 5 225H10299026%75990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607CA-RP090WSCore Ultra 7 255H11499034%85990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLEDUX3405CA-PZ163WSUltra 715899028%113990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607VA-RP054WSCore i5 13th H8699055%55990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607VA-RP059WSCore i5 13th H8699036%55990
ASUS Vivobook 16X1607CA-MB142WSUltra 59299041%65990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLEDUX3405CA-PZ348WSUltra 715899028%113990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607VA-RP060WSCore i7 13th H10099035%65990
ASUS Vivobook S16S3607VA-RP083WSCore i7 13th H10099053%65990

ASUS Gaming and Creator Laptop discounts

(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)

ASUS Gaming V16: Powered Intel Core i7-1240H + RTX 4050, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD, 16″ display in a 1.95 kg chassis, Prime Day at ₹1,24,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Ryzen 7 7435HS + RTX 3050, durable build with premium features. Prime Day price at ₹63,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F15: Core 13th Gen H-Series + RTX 4050, military-grade durability, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹92,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X: Core i7 H-series + RTX 3050, crafted for creators and multitaskers. Prime Day at ₹77,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F16: Intel Core 5 + RTX 4050, MIL-STD 810H durability, immersive visuals. Prime Day at ₹84,990

ROG Strix G16: Ryzen 9 8940HX + RTX 5050, 16″ FHD+ 165Hz display, ROG Intelligent Cooling. Prime Day at ₹1,39,990

ASUS Non-Gaming Models discounts

(Additional IBD and Exchange Offers will be upon Discounted Price)

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ836WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core H series processor, sleek 180° hinge design, vibrant display. Prime Day at ₹50,990.

Vivobook Go 14 (E1404FA-NK3325WS) – Ryzen 3 7320U, 180° hinge, webcam shield, sleek and travel-friendly. Prime Day at ₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502YA-BQ703WS) – Ryzen 7 5825U, bold design, FHD display, 180° hinge. Prime Day at ₹45,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ838WS) – 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor, 16GB RAM, 15.6″ FHD anti-glare display. Prime Day at ₹61,990

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607CA-RP065WS) – Intel Core Ultra 5, sleek and lightweight for everyday computing. Prime Day at ₹78,990

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ163WS) – Intel Core Ultra 7 + Intel Arc graphics, sleek and compact for hybrid workflows. Prime Day at ₹1,16,990

