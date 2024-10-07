ASUS Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of NUC Portfolio Takeover with Major Milestones and AI Innovations

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a global leader in technology and innovation, announced that it has made significant achievements and launched groundbreaking AI innovations following its official takeover of the NUC portfolio from Intel® in October 2023.

In October 2023, ASUS undertook the significant task of taking over Intel’s NUC portfolio and continuing the 10-year legacy of NUCs, which have been deployed to millions of customers worldwide. This marked the first time that ASUS has been involved in such a large-scale industry transition. Over the past year, ASUS seamlessly and successfully transitioned customers from the legacy Intel NUC portfolio to the ASUS NUC portfolio.

ASUS NUCs are now synonymous with top-tier performance, exceptional quality, and reliability. These attributes ensure that ASUS NUCs stand out in the market, offering an alternative to traditional desktops in a compact, mini-sized package, providing users with superior computing solutions that are both innovative and dependable. Whether for professional workloads, gaming, or AI applications, ASUS NUCs deliver the power and stability required for even the most demanding tasks and ensure that users thrive in this new AI era.

Mr. Jackie Hsu, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Open Platform Business Group and AIoT Business Group

“As we celebrate our one-year anniversary of the successful takeover of the NUC portfolio from Intel, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Mr. Jackie Hsu, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Open Platform Business Group and AIoT Business Group. “The introduction of the world’s first AI mini PC and a seamless transition for existing NUC users underscore our dedication to maintaining our leadership position in the industry.”

The world’s first AI mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2) and Microsoft Copilot+

ASUS continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the computing industry with the introduction of the AI NUC – the world’s first AI mini PC powered by an Intel Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) with Microsoft Copilot+. These AI-enabled NUCs feature the latest NPU, GPU, and CPU architectures, enabling customers to design for the future of AI. ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI, which was recently unveiled at IFA 2024, allows users to experience the next level of AI performance, unlocking new possibilities for advanced computing tasks. This compact powerhouse offers a mini PC alternative to laptop AI PCs, providing more flexible options for AI-driven computing.

In addition, the ROG NUC/NUC 14 Performance is a new expansion of the ASUS AI NUC offering. The ROG NUC and NUC 14 Performance mark significant strides in ultra-small form factor computing. These devices are tailored for both gamers and versatile commercial use, integrating high-performance components into compact designs.

