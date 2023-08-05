ASUS Celebrates Independence Day, offers 2 Years of Additional Warranty + 3 Years of Local Damage Protection at Never-before Prices

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India has announced attractive long-term Independence Day offers on its most sought-after TUF F15 and Vivobook Pro 15 series. Starting from 4th August, till 9th August, customers can avail 2 Years of Additional Warranty +3 Years of Local Damage Protection Worth Up to INR 30,799 at just a jaw-dropping price of INR 1 exclusively on ASUS/ROG Exclusive Store & ASUS E-Shop on select models. To redeem this offer, customers can visit asuspromo.in.

Reinforced by the signature military-grade durability that defines the TUF Gaming family, the TUF F15 series is designed for users looking for a robust gaming device on the go. The TUF F15 is the perfect companion for those looking for an affordable gaming machine to embark upon their gaming journey. Packed with power and wrapped in a stylish yet durable package, the TUF F15 series can handle anything thrown at them, making them highly versatile.

On the other hand, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 is a powerful laptop designed for the growing creator community in India, with something for everyone, from creators to vloggers and 3D graphic designers. The screen, processor, memory are tailored to provide smooth performance. The battery and a variety of ports for satisfactory extended connection increase the utility of the device. The Vivobook Pro 15 is a perfect choice for anyone who needs a laptop that can handle demanding creative tasks.

Offer applicable on the following select models:

Product Name/Model Starting Price* ASUS Vivobook Pro 15/15 OLED (M6500QF) INR 64,990 ASUS Vivobook Pro 15/15 OLED (M6500QC) INR 65,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HF) INR 57990 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HC) INR 63990

