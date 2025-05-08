ASUS Celebrates DOOM: The Dark Ages Collaboration with Global Bundle

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced its continuing partnership with Bethesda and id Software to deliver the highly anticipated title DOOM™: The Dark Ages directly to gamers through a comprehensive global bundle initiative. The campaign follows the launch of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5080 DOOM Edition graphics card, with fittingly, only 666 produced exclusively for preorder on the Bethesda Gear Store.

Encompassing over forty regions and over two hundred products, this bundle allows many fans to get an included copy of the game alongside purchases of displays, motherboards, graphics cards, power supplies, AIO coolers, ROG NUC mini PCs, and more.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s legend. Gamers can “Stand and Fight” as the super weapon of gods and kings in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war, with idTech8 native ray tracing delivering next-level graphics fidelity, speed, and visuals. When powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI-powered NVIDIA® DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation boosts FPS and constructs high-quality images, further enhancing the visuals for the definitive DOOM: The Dark Ages PC experience.

Official trailers of the game show off jaw-dropping visuals and animations, that gamers will want to experience through high frame rates and in full glory as the developer intended, spawning demand for the latest monitors, graphics cards, and performance-oriented CPU and motherboard upgrades. As gamers’ needs vary, the bundle offers a wide range of components that start from more modest hardware upgrades all the way through to full-blown enthusiast setups. For those who want a slim, pre-built experience, powerful 2025 ROG NUC mini-PCs are included as an extra option, and as an added incentive, even those whose system needs are met but want to upgrade their home networks to WiFi 6E or 7 can also get the game alongside an ASUS router.

Availability & Pricing

Starting May 8th, gamers who are looking to get their systems ready for DOOM: The Dark Ages can pick up eligible ASUS and ROG products and redeem their copy of the game immediately. Selected graphics cards will be added to the bundles on May 22nd. After purchasing an eligible product, the deadline for game redemption is July 14th.

Game : DOOM: The Dark Ages

: DOOM: The Dark Ages Eligibility period : May 8 – June 30, 2025

: May 8 – June 30, 2025 Graphics card eligibility period : May 22 – June 30, 2025

: May 22 – June 30, 2025 Redemption period : May 8 – July 14, 2025

: May 8 – July 14, 2025 Graphics card redemption period : May 22 – July 14, 2025

: May 22 – July 14, 2025 Eligible products (North America, Europe, Middle East) :https://rog.gg/DOOMBUNDLEW

:https://rog.gg/DOOMBUNDLEW Eligible products (Asia, Pacific, Australia): https://rog.gg/DOOMBUNDLEE

To preorder the ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5080 DOOM Edition, visit the Bethesda Gear store: https://rog.gg/DOOMSTORE1

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

