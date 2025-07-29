ASUS Celebrates 30 Years of Graphics Cards with Giveaway Event

- Advertisement -

ASUS recently announced the Cheers to 30 Years giveaway event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of its first graphics card. For three decades, users around the world have enjoyed ASUS graphics card innovations and unparalleled PC gaming hardware. In celebration, and as a gesture of thanks to users everywhere, ASUS is offering a range of exciting prizes including Republic of Gamers (ROG) peripherals, apparel, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards, from July 8 to October 7, 2025.

ASUS virtual amusement park

Participants are invited to enter the Cheers to 30 Years virtual amusement park, where they can ride virtual attractions and collect points — then use those points to enter raffles for ROG gear. Users can also earn points toward raffle entries by completing tasks such as sharing content on social media.

On August 19, ASUS will unveil more virtual amusement park attractions, giving participants even more ways to play and more raffles to enter.

Raffle drawings take place on July 31, August 31, and October 28, 2025. Users will have a chance to win ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, an ROG Strix Z890-A Gaming WiFi motherboard, ROG Delta II or ROG Pelta wireless gaming headset, ROG Azoth Extreme wireless gaming keyboard, and ROG Harpe Ace Extreme wireless gaming mouse. There will also be raffles for ROG gear and apparel, including the ROG Slash Backpack 4.0, ROG Ombre Hoodie, ROG Archer ErgoAir gaming backpack and ROG Apex Windbreaker. For a complete list of prizes, check the Cheers to 30 Years campaign page.

Even more graphics card prizes are dropping on October 28, in addition to the raffles. Stay tuned for details on how to win more elite ASUS gear.

Milestone roller coaster and memory Ferris wheel

Participants can hop on the Graphics Card Express to witness 30 years of ASUS graphics card milestones — including the story of the legendary dual-GPU ROG Mars and ROG Ares graphics cards; the ROG Poseidon 780, the first graphics card to pack a combined water block and air cooler; and the heavy-hitting ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 4090.

Alternatively, the memory Ferris wheel lets participants share a story about a favorite ASUS graphics card. They can discuss a card’s best feature, the greatest gaming feat they achieved with it, or whatever deeply resonates with them about this piece of hardware. Starting August 19, ASUS will hold a public vote, and the top four story submissions will be selected to win big prizes. These prizes include the ProArt GeForce RTX 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070, alongside the latest and greatest ASUS power supplies—plus a top-secret grand prize that will be announced on August 19.

The memory Ferris wheel operates from July 8 to August 18, and voting ends September 16. Winners will be announced on October 28.

A legendary 30 years

ASUS has been building graphics cards for a long time. In 1996, it released the ASUS 375 for commercial use. In 1998, the ASUS AGP-V3000 was released. Built for hardcore 3D gaming, it kickstarted a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA. In 2006, ASUS formed the Republic of Gamers (ROG) — a move to help take its graphics card ambitions to new heights.

Since then, ASUS has released countless record-smashing cards that set the bar for high-end PC gaming performance. The most recent victory is the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC’s hefty assortment of world records. These accomplishments are only possible because users trust their gaming PCs with ASUS components. That is why ASUS is running this special campaign — so users can celebrate with the company and take their shot at winning cutting-edge GeForce RTX 50 Series cards and other prizes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

