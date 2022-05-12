ASUS Celebrates 25 Years of MIR Space Mission with ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the launch of the Zenbook 14X OLED Space edition, as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent into space in India. ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is a special edition laptop never seen before with outstanding features. Designed for young professionals, tech-savvy, trendsetters, storytellers, space, and science enthusiasts. ASUS also unveiled ZenBook 14 OLED – the flagship model for 2022along with the new VivoBook S series – VivoBook S14/15 OLED. The product pricing for ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition starts from INR 114,990, ZenBook 14 OLED (UX 3402) – INR 89,990, and VivoBook S Series INR 74,990 will be sold online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

25 years ago, the ASUS P6300 laptop spent 600 days in orbit on the famous MIR space station, the first continuously inhabited long-term research station in space. While the ASUS laptop was on board, MIR faced power outages and fires, but the laptop lasted the entire mission without defect. The P6300 laptop set a high standard for every product designed and developed by ASUS. ASUS has designed this very special Space Edition Zenbook to commemorate the past, and celebrate the future.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we are constantly striving to design products that are not only functional but also provide our customers with a unique user experience. We are happy to partner with Intel to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of our innovation with the new Zenbook Space Edition and are thrilled to bring our vision of the modern-day laptop to life. Our newest addition to our already extensive line of products will keep the ASUS promise of empowering everyone with superior quality technology. Additionally, we are also delighted to introduce our latest ZenBook series and extend our mainstream Notebook line up with VivoBook S series 14/15 OLED.”

Mr. Rahul Malhotra, Director, Consumer Sales, Intel India said, “The Asus Zenbook 14x OLED Space Edition is powered by the very best of our 12th Generation Intel Core H-series processors, which redefine multi-core architecture by combining two different core architectures into a single processor. With our 12th Gen Intel Core processors, consumers not only get class-leading performance and industry firsts such as DDR5 memory support, but also the fastest connectivity options such as Thunderbolt™ 4 and WiFi6E. We’re also very proud of our long-standing collaboration with Asus to deliver innovative computing platforms that deliver world-class mobile computing experiences.”

ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition (UX5401): The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the top-of-the-line 12th Generation Intel Core H-series gaming-grade processors, combining performance cores and efficiency cores for the ultimate balance between power and battery life. The new platform also brings features like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt™ 4 along with dual fans and dual heat pipes allowing sustained 45W TDP. It also comes with blazing-fast PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSDs with speeds of up to 6.5 Gbps as well as LPDDR5 RAM. The lid of the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition features the exclusive ZenVision display, a fully customizable 3.5” OLED panel that is inspired by a datasheet of a spaceship. This latest laptop is very compact, coming in with a weight of just 1.4 kg and a thickness of 15.9 mm, and has a brilliant 14” 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 x 1800. There are also hints of morse code around the design, reading ad Astra per Aspera (Latin), which means “Through Hardships, to the Stars”, a keyboard deck that resembles a space capsule cockpit, with multiple easter eggs. ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has not only been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H U.S. military standard for reliability and durability, which very few laptops pass but is also certified to pass (SMC-S-016A) standard Space-Grade tests such as extreme vibration of 2,000Hz, low-temperature test at -25°C and high temperate test at 61°C. So, even with its innovative design and petite form factor, the laptop will always be by your side.

ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3402): With a thin and light form factor, the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED is equipped with up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor. Co-engineered with Intel, the ZenBook 14 OLED series will meet the requirements of the Intel Evo platform, which guarantees a certain set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for an exceptional mobile experience ― including instant wake and long battery life. Staying true to the Zenbook DNA, the Zenbook 14 OLED is just 16.9 mm thin and weighs just 1.4 kg, and yet manages to pack a large 75 WHrs battery! ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED is equipped with a 14” 2.8K OLED screen. This panel is extremely immersive, thanks to 2.8 mm slim side bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, enabling a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It has also been validated by Pantone for color accuracy. With a contrast ratio of 1000000:1 and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black compatibility, no detail gets lost in the highlights or the shadows — going from 0.0005 nits to 550 nits. The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED has a 90Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response, offering smooth visuals and high fidelity, irrespective of the type of content. And with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. Further, the screen has also been certified by TUV Rheinland for hardware-based low blue light emissions, which reduces eye strain and damage on younger users. ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Dolby Atmos provides an all-new listening experience that lets users hear music, movies, or podcasts in a detailed aural environment, with perfect clarity and lifelike spatial separation. Offering a wide range of equalizer settings, users can use the presets or custom-tune the signal.

VivoBook S 14/15 OLED (S3402, S3502, K3502): ASUS has refreshed and upgraded its notebook lineup by bringing in all the latest technologies and features at lower price points. VivoBook S series comes equipped with an OLED screen with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The VivoBook S 14/15 comes in three colors; Brave Green, Neutral Grey, and Indie Black. The ASUS OLED panels are best in class. The hinge has also been redesigned to open up to 180 degrees, allowing for more comfortable viewing and collaborative work. The VivoBook is just 18.9mm thin with S14 weighing 1.5Kg and S15 1.8Kg. To keep going for a long time, the VivoBook S14/15 comes with a large 70 WHrs battery. The ASUS VivoBook S14/15 OLED is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, offering up to the Core i7-12700H (6 P cores + 8 E cores). The gaming-grade CPUs are rare on notebooks, but ASUS has been able to offer them in the compact form factor at their full 45W TDP capacity. Notably, the Vivobook S 14/15 OLED is the first Vivobook to receive Intel Evo certification.

VvoBook 14/15 (X1402, X1502): On the other hand, Vivobook 14/15 democratizes performance by offering Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors at an affordable price. With a large 42 WHrs battery along with 65W fast charging, it has a dedicated fingerprint scanner for safe biometric authentication and Wi-Fi 6 for solid wireless connectivity. Vivobook 14/15 comes in two color variants: Quiet Blue, and Transparent Silver. This Vivobook is 19.9 mm thin and weighs 1.5 kg/ 1.7 Kg. With a crystal clear 14”/15.6” Full HD panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution, the latest Vivobook has an immersive 82% screen-to-body ratio and 250 nits brightness. It has an HD webcam in the top bezel with a privacy shutter.

