ASUS and Ubilink announced the successful establishment of a supercomputing facility that has positioned Taiwan in the top 31 on the global TOP500 list of supercomputers and secured a prestigious 44th ranking on the Green500 list, delivering 45.82 PFLOPS. This ambitious project, equipped with 128 ASUS ESC N8-E11 servers, each with either NVIDIA HGX H100 servers for a total of 1,024 GPU cards, is set to redefine the standards of AI computing. As the largest data center in Taiwan, the achievement by Ubilink — a company created by Foxlink, Ubitus and Shinfox Energy — and assisted by ASUS exemplifies the power of strategic collaboration and enables extraordinary performance milestones in the field of artificial intelligence. This world-class data center is also remarkable for handing customers the freedom to choose packages that draw only on renewable energy.

“The strategic partnership with ASUS has transformed our vision into reality, allowing us to build a world-class supercomputing facility that empowers the next wave of AI innovation in Taiwan and beyond,” said Mr. Michael Chen, General Manager of Ubilink. “The company’s advanced software solutions and comprehensive services have facilitated extraordinary performance achievements in a remarkable time frame of just three months.”

Highlights of this groundbreaking supercomputing project include:

Brand A Brand B ASUS-Ubilink Project Node Count 190 64 128 Efficiency 53.62% 64.58% 66.08%

ASUS, as the infrastructure supplier for this project and similar large-scale endeavors globally, delivers unmatched computing power and stability, reinforcing its commitment to driving AI innovation.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS server solutions are available worldwide.

