ASUS Brings Beyond Incredible with ASUS Community Event to Chennai, Showcasing Gaming and Creator Innovation

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ASUS, the Taiwanese technology giant, successfully hosted the Chennai edition of its 2026 community event series, Beyond Incredible with ASUS. The event brought together over 73 creators, gamers, tech enthusiasts, students, fans, and regional media for an immersive evening celebrating gaming, creativity, and next-generation computing experiences. Held at The Living Room, Anna Nagar East, the event reinforced ASUS’ commitment to fostering meaningful engagement with its growing community while showcasing its latest gaming and creator-focused innovations.

Building on the momentum of the Mumbai edition earlier this year, the Chennai event placed a special spotlight on ASUS’ Gaming and Creator Series portfolio while celebrating 20 years of ROG. Attendees experienced hands-on demonstrations of ASUS’ latest innovations across the Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt, ROG, and TUF Gaming lineups, reflecting the brand’s commitment to delivering versatile, high-performance computing solutions tailored for creators, gamers, professionals, and everyday users.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Addressing the event, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “Chennai has a vibrant community of gamers, creators, and technology enthusiasts who are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and performance. Through Beyond Incredible with ASUS, we aim to create opportunities for meaningful conversations, hands-on experiences, and direct engagement with the people who use our products every day. Events like these allow us to better understand evolving consumer needs while showcasing how our latest innovations can support a wide range of workflows, from content creation and entertainment to competitive gaming and productivity.”

The evening saw engaging activities including live gaming showcases, creator-led sessions, product experience zones, interactive discussions, and community-led conversations. Attendees had the opportunity to experience ASUS’ latest innovations firsthand while participating in curated activities and giveaways designed to further enhance engagement and community interaction.

The event featured interactive product walkthroughs of the ASUS Zenbook S14, ASUS Zenbook S16, ASUS Zenbook Duo, ASUS Vivobook 16, ASUS Vivobook S16, ASUS ProArt PZ14, ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ASUS TUF Gaming A14. Live demonstrations showcased practical gaming and creator workflows, highlighting the blend of performance, portability, design precision, and AI-powered capabilities that define ASUS’ latest generation of devices.

Adding to the experience, popular creators and gaming personalities including Geeky Tamizha, Andrew Jebaraj, Tech by Thangam, Sufiyan, and 3 Fault Creations engaged directly with attendees through live sessions, interactive discussions, and product demonstrations.

This community event at Chennai continues the momentum of ASUS’ 2026 community engagement initiative. Through Beyond Incredible with ASUS, the company continues to create opportunities for creators, gamers, and technology enthusiasts to engage directly with the brand, experience its latest innovations firsthand, and participate in meaningful conversations around the future of computing.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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