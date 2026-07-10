ASUS Brings AI to Everyday Computing with Intel Core Series 3 Powered Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15

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ASUS, a Taiwanese technology leader, announced the launch of the new Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504MA), its latest AI PCs powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ 7 Series 3 Processor and featuring a dedicated 17 TOPS NPU. Designed to make AI-powered computing more accessible for everyday users, the latest Vivobook lineup also comes equipped with a high-definition camera with a physical webcam shield, ensuring crystal-clear video calls while enhancing user privacy housed in a sleek, thin-and-light chassis with military-grade durability, the new laptops are built to keep pace with users on the move and are available in three stylish colour options, Terra Cotta, Quiet Blue and Cool Silver to suit different personalities and preferences. Whether for work, learning or entertainment, the new Vivobook delivers a smarter, more efficient and responsive everyday computing experience while adapting seamlessly to evolving user needs.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “Technology should make everyday life simpler, smarter and more intuitive. Whether it’s attending online classes, collaborating at work or staying connected with loved ones, users today need a laptop that can effortlessly keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. With the new Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15, we’ve focused on delivering intelligent AI-powered experiences, dependable performance, enhanced privacy for everyday communication and a lightweight yet durable design that users can carry with confidence wherever they go. It’s about bringing meaningful innovation to more people and empowering them with a laptop that’s ready for the way they work, learn and create today and into the future.”

The new Vivobook lineup is available starting at INR 75,990 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, ASUS Eshop, Amazon, Flipkart and authorized ASUS retail partners with lowest EMI options starting at INR 5,066 per month.

Consumers can choose from No Cost EMI schemes or opt for Low-Cost EMI options with flexible repayment tenures of up to 24 months at attractive low interest rates, making premium technology more affordable and easier to own. These financing solutions are designed to provide greater payment flexibility, ensuring the new Vivobook lineup is accessible through convenient payment options. This makes the Vivobook experience more accessible to students and young professionals.

Product microsite:

X1504: ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504) 512GB SSD Laptop | ASUS India

X1404: ASUS Vivobook 14 X1404 16GB RAM Laptop | ASUS India

Price and Availability:

Model Starting Price Availability ASUS Easy Pay Solutions Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) INR 75,990 ASUS Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, ASUS Eshop, Amazon, Flipkart and authorized ASUS retail partners NCEMI Starting at Rs.5066 Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) * INR 1,07,990 ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop and authorized ASUS retail partners *From 26th July NCEMI Starting at Rs.7199

*The EMI starting price is applicable for offline channel.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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