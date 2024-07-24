Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

ASUS bolsters its pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Kanpur

By NCN News Network
0
130
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of an exclusive store in Kanpur. The new exclusive store is spread across 300 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 2nd store located in Kanpur and the 19th store in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India
Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Uttar Pradesh being an integral market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in Kanpur will play a crucial role towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest offerings. With a thought through retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Address of the retail store: A Block, 79/1, 8, Govind Nagar Road, Near Nand Lal Chauraha, Kanpur U.P

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 154
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Gaming Space
Next article
ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2024: Powered by Lenovo-Bluecom, Unlocking Business Growth Through Innovations
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative