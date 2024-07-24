ASUS bolsters its pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Kanpur

- Advertisement -

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of an exclusive store in Kanpur. The new exclusive store is spread across 300 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 2nd store located in Kanpur and the 19th store in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Uttar Pradesh being an integral market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in Kanpur will play a crucial role towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest offerings. With a thought through retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Address of the retail store: A Block, 79/1, 8, Govind Nagar Road, Near Nand Lal Chauraha, Kanpur U.P

