ASUS Becomes the No. 2 Consumer Notebook Company in India with a 20.6% Market Share in Q3 2022

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India with a 20.6% market share and registered a 9% (YoY) growth in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021 while market declined by 12%, as per IDC’s Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 3Q22.

ASUS has grown exponentially from 15% in Q2 2022 to 20.6% in Q3 2022, with a growth of 72% (Q-o-Q) in the Consumer notebook segment. With this growth trajectory, ASUS has been one of the strong leaders in the gaming segment as well and is addressing the latest needs of customers with the innovative ROG laptop series.

This year has been a milestone for the brand regarding product innovations and launches, with robust product launches across consumer notebook, gaming, and creator series segments. The brand had surpassed the latest innovations across segments by launching some of the iconic & stellar innovations ranging from space edition, Zenbook Pro Duo, Zenbook 17 Fold, Zephyrus and ROG Flow series, and Strix Scar 17 SE, to name a few.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the achievement Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to capture the No. 2 position in the consumer notebook category in India in Q3 2022. It is a great moment for us to cherish & celebrate since our initial goal for this year was to touch 20% market share in India. With this accomplishment, we are aligned with our vision and hoping to receive newer and bigger heights in 2023 by offering customers innovative and high-performance devices.”

ASUS also aims to further strengthen its OLED laptop portfolio with the industry’s first innovations and aims to democratize OLED technology by making it more mainstream in the coming years.

