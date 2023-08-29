ASUS becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company for the 2 consecutive quarters in India with a 18.2% market share in Q2 2023

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India for the 2 consecutive quarters and has been recognized as the No. 2 Company in the entire Consumer PC for the first time (including DT/AIO). As per IDC’s Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 2Q23 release, in consumer notebook category, ASUS has secured an 18.2% market share based on unit shipment and registered a 26% (QoQ) growth in Q2 2023 (Apr-Jun) as compared to Q1 2023 (Jan-Mar). ASUS had performed 18 percentage points better than the overall market, as ASUS witnessed a flat graph (-0.6%), while the market declined by 18% (Q2 23 Vs Q2 22).

2023 has been a milestone for ASUS, the company has surpassed the latest innovations across segments by launching some of the iconic & stellar products in Consumer Notebook and Gaming segments. From ThinCredible to PlayAllYourGames have been some of the notable product launch campaigns that have gained wide popularity among the masses recently.

With this growth trajectory, ASUS has been one of the strong leaders in the gaming segment as well and is addressing the latest needs of customers with the innovative ROG laptop series.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the achievement Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “We are thrilled to capture the No. 2 position in the consumer notebook category in India for the two consecutive quarters. It would not have been possible without the team’s efforts; each member has contributed to this benchmark and helped us remain consistent with our business growth. With this recognition, we are dedicatedly working towards our mission and hoping to capture the No.1 position in the upcoming quarters.” ASUS laptops feature purposeful innovations designed to enhance the user experience while also reducing their environmental impact, creating a more sustainable future for everyone. In 2023, over 90% of ASUS consumer laptops are meeting EPEAT and ENERGY STAR® 8.0 standards, showcasing the brand’s commitment to delivering more on sustainability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS India

