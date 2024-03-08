ASUS Announces TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB Chassis for High-Performance PCs

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced theTUF Gaming GT302 ARGB chassis, a case that makes it easy to build a high-performance PC with great cooling. Prepped and ready for great out-of-the-box cooling, equipped for wide compatibility with high-performance parts, and thoughtfully constructed inside and out for an easy PC DIY experience, the GT302 ARGB resets expectations for a mainstream case.

Great cooling ― right out of the box

Most PC builders go big on cooling to ensure an excellent balance of performance and quiet operation. From the moment it is pulled out of the packaging, the TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB gives users a superb foundation for high-end cooling. This starts with a front panel designed first and foremost to maximize airflow efficiency. It is constructed of a wide-open, high-porosity square-type mesh that leaves ample room for fresh air to enter a PC. Four pre-installed 140 mm ARGB case fans move cool air through the chassis. These fans are exceptionally thick, measuring 28 mm in depth. These fans deliver up to 3 mmH 2 O static pressure and 115 CFM airflow for excellent cooling with quiet operation.

The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB also has enough elbow room to install a large liquid-cooling radiator of up to 360 mm. The top panel is fully detachable, so it’s easy to install and clean the radiator.

Wide compatibility

Not all mid-tower chassis are designed with the space to accommodate larger components, which can be a problem for builders with a taste for high-end GPUs.

With the TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB, the options are wide open. Its two-way PCIe® mount can be used to install a graphics card in a horizontal orientation ― up to 407 mm long. That is long enough to handle even the mighty ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090. If a user opts for a vertical orientation, cards up to 125 mm thick can be installed.

Bigger motherboards are on the menu, too. The GT302 ARGB can fit motherboards all the way up to extra-large E-ATX boards (up to 12 x 10.9 inches). Or, for users looking to install a large array of storage drives, the GT302 ARGB’s versatile storage drive brackets make it a breeze. With each of these brackets, users can install an HDD and an SSD at the same time, allowing for a mixture of two 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs using only two brackets.

Ready for a BTF build

The new ASUS ecosystem of Back-To-The-Future (BTF) PC components lets users easily build a PC that tucks the cables out of sight for a tidy look — made possible by new motherboards that hide their connectors on the back side rather than the front. For the most part, standard PC DIY components will work with a BTF motherboard, but users will need a compatible chassis. The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB motherboard tray will work with standard motherboards, but it also includes the cutouts needed to access the connectors on a BTF motherboard.

Even if users are not getting the GT302 ARGB for a BTF build, the extensive cable management options will be appreciated. A roomy 37 mm of space is devoted to routing cables. The cable grommet bar is built with three large straps that make it easy to route two sets of cables. Additionally, three small clips on the rear side panel help to route the 8-pin cable for the CPU.

Easy building experiences

The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB’s detachable top panel, wide component compatibility and cable management options are just a few of many ways that it streamlines the PC building process. Even simply accessing internal components is easy, thanks to the tool-free side panels. The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB also has a unified front I/O header for plugging in all cables at once.

Convenient connectivity

The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB case offers conveniences that go far beyond the building process. It is designed for comfortable everyday use as well. A rich selection of ports on the front panel makes it easy to connect a headset and other peripherals. The USB Type-C® port on the front is wired for speed — install a motherboard with a USB 20 Gbps Type-C header to put exceptional transfer speeds within arm’s reach.

Clean style in two colors

Some chassis options take center stage with bold, brash designs. Others are content to let the other components of a build be the stars of the show. The TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB follows this second path. Its regular geometry and clean lines give it a straightforward style that is easy to match with just about any component on the market.

The GT302 ARGB is available in either black or white. Unlike some competing white models that use the same wires and cables as their black counterparts, the GT302 ARGB uses white cables for the case fans and front I/O so that users can enjoy a harmonious, unified look. With either color option, users will get flexibility with the looks of their PC thanks to the interchangeable side panels. One panel contains a tempered glass window, and the other contains mesh, and users can put them on whichever side of the chassis they wish.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB is priced at Rs. 16,000 and will be available at authorized ASUS stores, partners and major online stores. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Asus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846 / 9625243429.