ASUS Announces the New TVC Campaign ‘Incredible comes from Within’

ASUS India has launched its new brand campaign titled ‘Incredible comes from within’ that celebrates the brand’s spirit and design genesis for its OLED laptop range in India. The campaign went on air yesterday, 16th October on Hotstar and Star Sports platforms as well as on the company’s social media platforms.

As a part of the TVC campaign, ASUS is emphasizing the fact that every product by the brand is an outcome of endless drive and determination, products with an ability to see beyond the obvious. The storyboard revolves around the brand’s OLED laptop offerings. The company has released three series of short videos, the product range showcased in the TVC captures, two most promising offerings from the latest Creator Series – Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED & Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and the brand’s most awaited innovative launch lined up for the year – Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Head of Marketing, ASUS India

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Paramjeet Singh, Head of Marketing, ASUS India, said: We at ASUS are passionate about technology and driven by innovation that resonates with the changing needs of the content creators. Through this TVC campaign, we want to go a step further and establish the brand as the enabler of delivering a stunning experience to our consumers. As our brand promise, we’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences – and we aspire to deliver the incredible in everything we do.”

Designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists, ASUS OLED display laptops come with a best-in-class color gamut. They reproduce colors with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, making them perfect for professional and creative work, or anyone who simply wants to enjoy the very best color fidelity. OLED displays, due to the nature of the special organic light-emitting compounds they use, can reduce the harmful blue light by up to 70% compared to LCD displays, making them extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage.

