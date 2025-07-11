ASUS Announces Special Pricing Across Laptop Line-up During Flipkart GOAT Sale

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, has announced a wide range of exciting offers during Flipkart’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale, with deals live for a limited time starting this week. Customers can enjoy massive price drops and exclusive bank offers across ASUS’ popular lineup, including high-performance gaming laptops, next-gen AI PCs, and everyday productivity machines.
The stellar line-up features powerful devices like the ROG Strix G16, ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and F16, and the all-new AI-powered Copilot+ PCs like the Vivobook S14 and with Snapdragon X series processors.
Budget-friendly options such as the Vivobook 14 and 15 series are also available at unbeatable prices starting at ₹35,990 only. These limited-time deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade with premium tech built for gamers, creators, students, and hybrid professionals, all at exceptional value exclusively on Flipkart.
In addition to the discounted price, customers can also avail Instant Bank Discount offers up to 10% on select bank cards along with No Cost EMI and exchanges options on select models.
|Product Name
|Model Number
|Key Specs
|MRP (INR)
|Discount
|GOAT Price
|Gaming and Creator Models
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA566NCR-HN075W
|AMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX3050-4GB/
|86990
|36%
|63990
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA507NUR-LP082W
|AMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX4050- 6GB
|111990
|33%
|83990
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|K3605VC-RP413WS
|Intel Core i5-13420H/RTX3050 4GB
|89990
|38%
|64990
|ASUS TUF Gaming F16
|FX607VB-RL076WS
|Intel Core 5 210H/ RTX3050A- 4GB
|96990
|39%
|69990
|ROG Strix G16
|G615JHR-S5005WS
|i7-14650HX/ RTX5050- 8GB
|191990
|22%
|157990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VU-RP550WS
|Intel Core 5 210H/RTX4050 6GB
|107990
|38%
|77990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VH-RP037WS
|Intel Core 5 210H/ RTX5050- 8GB
|125990
|22%
|102990
|ASUS Gaming V16
|V3607VH-RP038WS
|Intel Core 7 240H/ RTX5050- 8GB
|137990
|25%
|109990
|Non – Gaming Models
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|S3407VA-LY037WS
|Intel Corei5-13420H/ Intel UHD
|84990
|31%
|58990
|ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip
|TP3402VAO-LZ612WS
|Intel Core i5-13420H/ Intel UHD
|86990
|26%
|63990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VA-NJ2325WS
|Intel Core i3-1315U/ Intel UHD
|56990
|37%
|35990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VA-NJ540WS
|Intel Core i5-1335U/ Intel UHD
|73990
|35%
|47990
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|X1407CA-LY102WS
|Intel Core ULTRA 5 225H/ Intel Graphics
|81990
|17%
|67990
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ837WS
|Intel Core i7-13620H/ Intel UHD
|85990
|31%
|58990
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|S3407QA-KP020WS
|Snapdragon X/ Qualcomm Adreno
|92990
|27%
|67990
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|S3407CA-LY060WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H/ Intel Graphics
|99990
|24%
|75990
Gaming Laptops – Built for Battle
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA566NCR-HN075W): Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz display with military-grade durability. GOAT Sale price is ₹86,990.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NUR-LP082W): Features AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 4050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz panel in a sleek Mecha Gray chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,11,990.
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VB-RL076WS): Powered by Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 3050A GPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 144Hz display with a rugged build. GOAT Sale price is ₹96,990.
ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Boasting Intel Core i7-14650HX, RTX 5050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 240Hz display with MUX Switch support. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,91,990.
ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-RP550WS): Combines up to an Intel Core 7 240H with up to anRTX 5050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 144Hz display in a 1.95 kg chassis. GOAT Sale price is starting at ₹1,07,990.
ASUS Vivobook 16X (K3605VC-RP413WS): Packs Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 300-nits display with a premium silver finish. GOAT Sale price is ₹89,990.
AI and Everyday Performance – Designed for the Future
ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407VA-LY037WS): Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GBDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14″ FHD+ display, all-metal build with lay-flat hinge. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹84,990.
ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO-LZ612WS): Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, 14-inch Touch screen FHD+ display with stylus support. GOAT Sale price is ₹63,990; MRP ₹86,990.
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ2325WS): Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, budget-friendly all-rounder. GOAT Sale price is ₹35,990; MRP ₹56,990.
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ540WS): Intel Core i5-1335U, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹47,990; MRP ₹73,990.
ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA-LY102WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H(Arrow Lake-H), 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, ultra-portable with solid performance for everyday multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹81,990.
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ837WS): Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹85,990.
ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407QA-KP020WS): Snapdragon X processor, 45 TOPs NPU, 16 GB LPDDR5X, 1 TB SSD, 14-inch 2.5K display with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB coverage, AI-ready Copilot+ PC. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹92,990.
ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407CA-LY060WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, premium AI performance in an ultra-thin chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹75,990; MRP ₹99,990.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429