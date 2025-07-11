Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 2 News

ASUS Announces Special Pricing Across Laptop Line-up During Flipkart GOAT Sale

By NCN News Network
0
133
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, has announced a wide range of exciting offers during Flipkart’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale, with deals live for a limited time starting this week. Customers can enjoy massive price drops and exclusive bank offers across ASUS’ popular lineup, including high-performance gaming laptops, next-gen AI PCs, and everyday productivity machines.

The stellar line-up features powerful devices like the ROG Strix G16, ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and F16, and the all-new AI-powered Copilot+ PCs like the Vivobook S14 and with Snapdragon X series processors.

Budget-friendly options such as the Vivobook 14 and 15 series are also available at unbeatable prices starting at ₹35,990 only.  These limited-time deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade with premium tech built for gamers, creators, students, and hybrid professionals, all at exceptional value exclusively on Flipkart.

In addition to the discounted price, customers can also avail Instant Bank Discount offers up to 10% on select bank cards along with No Cost EMI and exchanges options on select models.

Product NameModel NumberKey SpecsMRP (INR)DiscountGOAT Price
Gaming and Creator Models
ASUS TUF Gaming A15FA566NCR-HN075WAMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX3050-4GB/8699036%63990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15FA507NUR-LP082WAMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX4050- 6GB11199033%83990
ASUS Vivobook 16XK3605VC-RP413WSIntel Core i5-13420H/RTX3050 4GB8999038%64990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16FX607VB-RL076WSIntel Core 5 210H/ RTX3050A- 4GB9699039%69990
ROG Strix G16G615JHR-S5005WSi7-14650HX/ RTX5050- 8GB19199022%157990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VU-RP550WSIntel Core 5 210H/RTX4050 6GB10799038%77990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VH-RP037WSIntel Core 5 210H/ RTX5050- 8GB12599022%102990
ASUS Gaming V16V3607VH-RP038WSIntel Core 7 240H/ RTX5050- 8GB13799025%109990
Non – Gaming Models
ASUS Vivobook S14S3407VA-LY037WSIntel Corei5-13420H/ Intel UHD8499031%58990
ASUS Vivobook S14 FlipTP3402VAO-LZ612WSIntel Core i5-13420H/ Intel UHD8699026%63990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1504VA-NJ2325WSIntel Core i3-1315U/ Intel UHD5699037%35990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1504VA-NJ540WSIntel Core i5-1335U/ Intel UHD7399035%47990
ASUS Vivobook 14X1407CA-LY102WSIntel Core ULTRA 5 225H/ Intel Graphics8199017%67990
ASUS Vivobook 15X1502VA-BQ837WSIntel Core i7-13620H/ Intel UHD8599031%58990
ASUS Vivobook S14S3407QA-KP020WSSnapdragon X/ Qualcomm Adreno9299027%67990
ASUS Vivobook S14S3407CA-LY060WSIntel Core Ultra 5 225H/ Intel Graphics9999024%75990

Gaming Laptops – Built for Battle

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA566NCR-HN075W): Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz display with military-grade durability. GOAT Sale price is ₹86,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NUR-LP082W): Features AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 4050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz panel in a sleek Mecha Gray chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,11,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VB-RL076WS): Powered by Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 3050A GPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 144Hz display with a rugged build. GOAT Sale price is ₹96,990.

ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Boasting Intel Core i7-14650HX, RTX 5050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 240Hz display with MUX Switch support. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,91,990.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-RP550WS): Combines up to an Intel Core 7 240H with up to  anRTX 5050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 144Hz display in a 1.95 kg chassis. GOAT Sale price is starting at ₹1,07,990.

ASUS Vivobook 16X (K3605VC-RP413WS): Packs Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 300-nits display with a premium silver finish. GOAT Sale price is ₹89,990.

AI and Everyday Performance – Designed for the Future

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407VA-LY037WS): Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GBDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14″ FHD+ display, all-metal build with lay-flat hinge. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹84,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO-LZ612WS): Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, 14-inch Touch screen FHD+ display with stylus support. GOAT Sale price is ₹63,990; MRP ₹86,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ2325WS): Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, budget-friendly all-rounder. GOAT Sale price is ₹35,990; MRP ₹56,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ540WS): Intel Core i5-1335U, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹47,990; MRP ₹73,990.

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA-LY102WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H(Arrow Lake-H), 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, ultra-portable with solid performance for everyday multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹81,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ837WS): Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹85,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407QA-KP020WS): Snapdragon X processor, 45 TOPs NPU, 16 GB LPDDR5X, 1 TB SSD, 14-inch 2.5K display with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB coverage, AI-ready Copilot+ PC. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹92,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407CA-LY060WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, premium AI performance in an ultra-thin chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹75,990; MRP ₹99,990.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 154
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Acer Unveils Aspire Go 14 – Its Most Affordable AI Laptop, Powered by Gaming-Grade Performance
Next article
Lexar Concludes Pan-India Partner Meet Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India with Resounding Success
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative