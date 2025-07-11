ASUS Announces Special Pricing Across Laptop Line-up During Flipkart GOAT Sale

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, has announced a wide range of exciting offers during Flipkart’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale, with deals live for a limited time starting this week. Customers can enjoy massive price drops and exclusive bank offers across ASUS’ popular lineup, including high-performance gaming laptops, next-gen AI PCs, and everyday productivity machines.

The stellar line-up features powerful devices like the ROG Strix G16, ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and F16, and the all-new AI-powered Copilot+ PCs like the Vivobook S14 and with Snapdragon X series processors.

Budget-friendly options such as the Vivobook 14 and 15 series are also available at unbeatable prices starting at ₹35,990 only. These limited-time deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade with premium tech built for gamers, creators, students, and hybrid professionals, all at exceptional value exclusively on Flipkart.

In addition to the discounted price, customers can also avail Instant Bank Discount offers up to 10% on select bank cards along with No Cost EMI and exchanges options on select models.

Product Name Model Number Key Specs MRP (INR) Discount GOAT Price Gaming and Creator Models ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA566NCR-HN075W AMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX3050-4GB/ 86990 36% 63990 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR-LP082W AMD Ryzen R7-7435HS/ RTX4050- 6GB 111990 33% 83990 ASUS Vivobook 16X K3605VC-RP413WS Intel Core i5-13420H/RTX3050 4GB 89990 38% 64990 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 FX607VB-RL076WS Intel Core 5 210H/ RTX3050A- 4GB 96990 39% 69990 ROG Strix G16 G615JHR-S5005WS i7-14650HX/ RTX5050- 8GB 191990 22% 157990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VU-RP550WS Intel Core 5 210H/RTX4050 6GB 107990 38% 77990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VH-RP037WS Intel Core 5 210H/ RTX5050- 8GB 125990 22% 102990 ASUS Gaming V16 V3607VH-RP038WS Intel Core 7 240H/ RTX5050- 8GB 137990 25% 109990 Non – Gaming Models ASUS Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY037WS Intel Corei5-13420H/ Intel UHD 84990 31% 58990 ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip TP3402VAO-LZ612WS Intel Core i5-13420H/ Intel UHD 86990 26% 63990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA-NJ2325WS Intel Core i3-1315U/ Intel UHD 56990 37% 35990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA-NJ540WS Intel Core i5-1335U/ Intel UHD 73990 35% 47990 ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407CA-LY102WS Intel Core ULTRA 5 225H/ Intel Graphics 81990 17% 67990 ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ837WS Intel Core i7-13620H/ Intel UHD 85990 31% 58990 ASUS Vivobook S14 S3407QA-KP020WS Snapdragon X/ Qualcomm Adreno 92990 27% 67990 ASUS Vivobook S14 S3407CA-LY060WS Intel Core Ultra 5 225H/ Intel Graphics 99990 24% 75990

Gaming Laptops – Built for Battle

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA566NCR-HN075W): Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz display with military-grade durability. GOAT Sale price is ₹86,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507NUR-LP082W): Features AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, RTX 4050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz panel in a sleek Mecha Gray chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,11,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VB-RL076WS): Powered by Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 3050A GPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 144Hz display with a rugged build. GOAT Sale price is ₹96,990.

ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS): Boasting Intel Core i7-14650HX, RTX 5050 graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD, and a 16″ FHD 240Hz display with MUX Switch support. GOAT Sale price is ₹1,91,990.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-RP550WS): Combines up to an Intel Core 7 240H with up to anRTX 5050 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 144Hz display in a 1.95 kg chassis. GOAT Sale price is starting at ₹1,07,990.

ASUS Vivobook 16X (K3605VC-RP413WS): Packs Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 graphics, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 16″ FHD+ 300-nits display with a premium silver finish. GOAT Sale price is ₹89,990.

AI and Everyday Performance – Designed for the Future

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407VA-LY037WS): Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GBDDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14″ FHD+ display, all-metal build with lay-flat hinge. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹84,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO-LZ612WS): Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, 14-inch Touch screen FHD+ display with stylus support. GOAT Sale price is ₹63,990; MRP ₹86,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ2325WS): Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, budget-friendly all-rounder. GOAT Sale price is ₹35,990; MRP ₹56,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ540WS): Intel Core i5-1335U, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹47,990; MRP ₹73,990.

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA-LY102WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H(Arrow Lake-H), 16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, ultra-portable with solid performance for everyday multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹81,990.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ837WS): Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD display, perfect for smooth multitasking. GOAT Sale price is ₹58,990; MRP ₹85,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407QA-KP020WS): Snapdragon X processor, 45 TOPs NPU, 16 GB LPDDR5X, 1 TB SSD, 14-inch 2.5K display with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB coverage, AI-ready Copilot+ PC. GOAT Sale price is ₹67,990; MRP ₹92,990.

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407CA-LY060WS): Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ display, premium AI performance in an ultra-thin chassis. GOAT Sale price is ₹75,990; MRP ₹99,990.

