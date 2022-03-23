ASUS Announces Servers, Workstations and Laptops Ready for New NVIDIA RTX GPUs, at GTC 2022

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced its presence at NVIDIA® GTC 2022 – where the company will showcase its medical solution that employs AI-assisted diagnosis of 3D imagery to the accuracy of medical interpretation. ASUS is also confirming that selected servers and workstations will fully support the latest NVIDIA RTX™ A5500 GPUs to help build a powerful content within which creators are empowered to bring their ideas to life.

NVIDIA today at GTC 2022 announced the NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU. The desktop version combines the latest-generation CUDA, RT and Tensor cores with 24 GB of graphics memory to drive complex, multi-app design and visualization workflows from the desktop. ASUS Pro E500 G7 is a workstation designed to run multi-threaded apps for fast rendering, simulation and real-time ray tracing, and supports one RTX A5500 GPU and one Intel® Xeon® W-series processor. The dual onboard 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports allow fast file transfer and smooth high-resolution video streaming. ASUS also offers a comprehensive selection of server options that support up to eight RTX A5500 GPUs that fit diverse workloads, including RS720A-E11-RS24U, RS700A-E11-RS12U, and ESC4000-E11.

ASUS ProArt Studio book Pro 16 OLED and ProArt Studio book 16 OLED NVIDIA Studio laptops are equipped with professional-level 3D graphics processing power provided by NVIDIA RTX A5000, the new NVIDIA RTX A3000 12GB, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. NVIDIA Studio laptops are purpose-built with vivid colour displays and blazing-fast memory and storage to boost workflows. They blitz through the toughest tasks, such as photo-realistic 3D content creation, thanks to the advanced features in the GPU – including ray tracing and AI acceleration. This ensures smooth work on complex 3D modelling, high-resolution video editing and high-quality live streaming.

NVIDIA Omniverse™ is an innovative 3D-design collaboration and simulation platform built to seamlessly connect individual or teams of creators, designers, researchers and engineers to share assets, applications and tools to efficiently bring their ideas to life. ASUS accommodates both the Omniverse Enterprise subscription and Omniverse individual users.

