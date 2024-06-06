ASUS Announces ProArt PX13

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced ProArt PX13, a versatile 13.3-inch AI-powered convertible laptop for creators.

ProArt PX13 is a sleek and light 1.38 kg convertible powerhouse that’s always ready for creative action, flipping seamlessly between laptop, tent, stand or tablet modes as the situation requires, with full stylus support for intuitive input.

This NVIDIA® Studio-validated laptop packs a GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPU, providing powerful graphics and 321 TOPS advanced AI performance. Additionally, it features up to a 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, delivering exceptional processing power. With an advanced thermal design for peak performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks. Its 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen ensures precise color accuracy for flawless proofing, while versatile I/O ports allow seamlessly connections to all the user’s peripherals.

With AI-enhanced creative features including the exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree apps, a dedicated Copilot key, military-grade toughness, and a long-lasting 73 Wh battery, ProArt PX13 transforms any setting — indoors or outdoors — into a fully-fledged creative studio.

Create smarter

ProArt PX13 ships with a suite of exclusive AI-powered apps and features designed to make the creative journey easier, smoother, and more powerful — from the first draft to the final version.

StoryCube is the smartest, most convenient, and most powerful way to manage all digital assets. Creators can use AI assistance to sort, edit, manage and export captured raw files. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery swiftly and conveniently using a simple and innovative interface, effortlessly fleshing out text-based drafts and ideas. Creations are intelligently stored and managed at all times for easy access and organization.

ProArt Creator Hub serves as a personal portal for monitoring the device’s status, customizing settings, and enhancing workflow for limitless creativity. Users can fine-tune Fan Profiles for optimal cooling performance, easily access color calibration tools through Color Control, and enhance their workflow efficiency and performance management with WorkSmart and Performance Optimization.

The exclusive ASUS DialPad is an intuitive physical controller that gives users instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in their creative apps. Users can easily change brush size, or rapidly undo actions to make the creative workflow smoother. It’s fully customizable — and works with a wide range of apps. The keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for instant, one-click access to the powerful Windows AI assistant.

Create faster

Featuring up to the latest 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, ProArt PX13 breezes through even the most demanding and resource-intensive tasks with professional ease.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX-Series processor is the future of content creation. Advanced thermal design guarantees sustained peak performance. Boasting 50 TOPS of NPU processing power, it delivers next-level performance and efficiency for AI tasks. With its blazing-fast clock speeds, high core counts, and high-performance graphics, the processor enables seamless 3D modeling, rendering, and real-time visualization on the powerful yet thin-and-light PX13, with built-in AI processing for new AI creative tools, so creators can focus on storytelling, not workflow. Meanwhile, the lightning-fast up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD slash loading times, rapidly elevating projects to masterpieces, whenever and wherever.

ProArt PX13’s Ambient Cooling technology ensures top performance with hardly any noise (<25 dB) in Manual mode. When maximum performance is needed, the dual-fan, quad-exhaust system effectively disperses heat, and the liquid metal thermal compound improves cooling efficiency.

Powering the vivid, color-accurate visuals of the stunning 16:10 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen is up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with advanced AI performance of 321 TOPS. Optimized AI-assisted workflows, from nuanced shadows to intricate lighting effects and AI-generated imagery, enrich creations with lifelike detail and clarity. Accelerated 4K video encoding and GPU-accelerated effects ensure smooth rendering, playback, and real-time editing across video editing and 3D design, and the eye-care friendly display ensures comfort for even the longest sessions.

Create anywhere

The 1.38 kg-light ProArt PX13 is crafted for seamless portability, durability, and adaptability. Its convertible form factor and 360° hinge allow it to be seamlessly flipped between laptop, tent, stand, or tablet modes to cope with any setting or scenario. The touchscreen supports the use of a stylus for intuitive, natural input when sketching or taking notes.

ProArt PX13 lets inspiration flow freely anywhere, anytime. The new ProArt logo gives it a clean and streamlined look, and the Nano Black anodized finish features a nano-microporous structure that minimizes reflections, ensuring a sleek ultra-black appearance in any lighting. The design is Inspired by the precision of professional photography and videography, with vertical stripes on the hinges that echo high-end camera design. The black coating also features active silane resin and fluorine-modified groups, which resist smudges and repel fingerprints to keep the laptop always clean on the go.

The extensive I/O ports include twin 40 Gbps USB4® for fast charging and external displays, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a UHS-II MicroSD card reader for quick transfers. Ultrafast WiFi 7 ensures seamless connectivity anywhere.

Crafted to conquer, ProArt PX13 exceeds the stringent MIL-STD 810H US military standard —tested to withstand up to 95% relative humidity, altitudes up to 15,000 feet, and temperatures as low as -50°C — promising unparalleled durability and reliability. Engineered for the extremes, it guarantees longevity and sustainability, empowering creators to work, travel, and unwind with absolute confidence.

