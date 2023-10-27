ASUS Announces Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI workstation motherboards featuring the new AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ CPUs. Designed for professionals in AI training, deep learning, animation, 3D rendering, and media production, these two motherboards feature expandable graphics, extensive storage, impressive connectivity, along with exceptional performance and reliability. Centralized management software also makes them an efficient and cost-effective option for IT administrators. The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI are also perfect for creative professionals looking for a high-performance platform.

CPU and memory overclocking ready

For AMD Threadripper 7000 series workstations and high-end desktop (HEDT) models, AMD offers CPU and DRAM overclocking options. To fully leverage the performance of these processors, ASUS has incorporated an innovative dual PSU design on the Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboards. Along with robust power delivery and advanced cooling modules, these boards exhibit remarkable stability during overclocking.

Hardware switches and optimized BIOS options on the motherboards provide overclocking enthusiasts with greater convenience when pushing their systems to the limit. The comprehensive synergy of EXPO and ECC R-DIMM further combines exceptional performance with outstanding stability, setting a new standard for workstation and high-end desktop computing.

Increased power on all fronts

Available later this year, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and Ryzen 7000 series processors offer staggering performance for demanding users. The premier AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPU offers a staggering 96 cores and 192 threads for multithreaded workloads like complex simulation, software compilation tasks, generative design, and rendering. It’s also the first platform with up to 144 usable PCIe® Gen5 lanes, so it’s ready for systems with numerous add-in cards, connectivity options, and massive storage arrays.

The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard features a VRM that comprises (16*2)+3+3+3 power stages that the power and efficiency that these top-end processors demand. Second-gen ProCool II connectors ensure a snug and reliable connection to the 12 V CPU input, and feature metal armor and solid pins for better heat dissipation. This workstation motherboard includes an additional PCIe 8-pin power connector to ensure power output reliability. The power connectors also offer dual PSU support for users who need to fully unleash their system. A total of eight DDR5 memory slots, with ECC R-DIMM memory support, allow users to set up a large, high-bandwidth pool of memory for automatic detection and repair of single-bit memory errors. Plus, the innovative Q-Release Slim design on each PCIe slot makes it easy for users to remove their graphic cards or add-on solutions.

Modeling, simulation, and rendering applications can leverage the power of multiple GPUs for enhanced performance. The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE offers plentiful options for configurability and expandability with its seven PCIe 5.0 x16 slots.

For HEDT builders, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors offer up to 64 cores and 128 threads, and up to 88 usable PCIe lanes. The PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard stands ready for these potent chips with its overclocking-ready VRM comprising of (18*2)+3+4+4 power stages, primed to deliver copious amounts of power. In addition, four ProCool II connectors ensure stable power output and reliable connections. Three out of the five PCIe x16 slots are wired for PCIe 5.0 to cater to graphics cards and other add-ins. Lastly, four DDR5 memory slots with ECC R-DIMM memory support let users install a fast, large, and accurate memory kit.

Robust cooling

The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI both offer massive VRM heatsinks made of extruded aluminum with a finned design to draw heat away from the MOSFETs and chokes. Two fans on either side of the CPU socket create a steady stream of cool air to divert heat from the motherboard.

All M.2 slots are covered by beefy heatsinks and are supplemented by M,2 thermal pads to keep SSDs at optimal operating temperature. A large unibody heatsink for three of the M.2 slots and the motherboard’s chipset keep temperatures low. The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE takes things a step further with an active M.2/PCH fan to enhance thermal efficiency.

The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboards also include an extended heatsink near the PCIe x16 slots to keep the 10 Gbps Ethernet controller cool.

Extensive connectivity

Wide-ranging connectivity options ensure high-bandwidth and versatile connections to any PC setup. The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE features dual onboard 10 Gbps LAN ports powered by the premium Intel X710-AT2 Ethernet controller, delivering superfast multi-terabyte transfers. An additional Gigabit Ethernet port facilitates fast and stable data transfers to the onboard baseboard management controller (BMC).

The Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI offers a Marvell AQtion 10 Gbps Ethernet port for streaming uncompressed 4K videos, performing system backups, or transferring large files to an NAS unit. It also includes an Intel 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. In addition, onboard WiFi offers high-bandwidth, low-interference networking. Pair this motherboard with the latest WiFi routers to take advantage of additional bands for an alternative to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used by last-gen routers and devices.

Both boards feature an array of speedy USB ports, and include a header for a front-panel 20 Gbps USB Type-C port. The Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI offers Quick Charge 4+ 27 W support to charge mobile phones, as well as an onboard USB4 header to connect to a USB4 expansion card to enable bi-directional speeds of up to 40 Gbps, along with fast-charge support. Meanwhile, the Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE has USB4 ports on the back panel to deliver 40 Gbps data transfers and DP Alt Mode with support for up to 8K @ 60 Hz displays.

Ample storage options

Both motherboards offer high-speed USB connectivity for external storage drives along with plentiful options for internal drives. The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE has four onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, two of which can accommodate the longer M.2 22110 format for higher-capacity drives. Four onboard SATA ports and two SlimSAS connectors allow users to easily connect a large number of additional drives for a vast storage array. The Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI offers two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, four SATA ports, and one SlimSAS connector.

Server-grade remote management

These motherboards feature server-grade remote management tools, with the Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE using a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet controller assigned to the onboard BMC for the connection of IPMI architecture. This allows administrators to communicate with the BMC via remote interfaces such as ASUS Control Center Express or a web UI for a wide range of control functions. Users can access similar functionality with the Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI by installing an IPMI expansion card.

For enhanced security, increased productivity, and better protection against unauthorized access and data leaks, these motherboards can be managed via the intuitive ASUS Control Center Express (ACCE) software. This centralized IT management app provides a convenient, effective, secure, and cost-saving solution for enterprises in any industry.

Ready for Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI are an exceptional foundation for any workstation build powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs. Both motherboards are validated for extensive compatibility with the latest technologies, tested for 24/7 operation, and feature expansive Qualified Vendor Lists for memory kits to ensure easy setup and reliable operation for years to come.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI will be available from December 2023 in India. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

