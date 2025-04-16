ASUS Announces NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5060 Ti Graphics Cards

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 and 5060 Ti GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (16GB and 8GB variants) graphics cards for the rock-solid TUF Gaming, versatile Prime and ultra-compact Dual GeForce families. Combining the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and cutting-edge ASUS hardware, these graphics cards offer users an accessible and exciting path to modern PC gaming. Whether users want something rugged, small-form-factor-ready, or an option amped with enough VRAM to dig into more serious gaming, ASUS has a graphics card to suit any need.

Next-gen technology, hardware and features

All nine TUF Gaming, Prime and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti cards are powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, bringing game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the GeForce RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Users can multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 featuring Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

Plus, they can access NVIDIA NIM microservices — state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems. These new GPUs also pack neural shaders, which game developers can use to compress textures and reduce memory usage. Together, these features help RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards punch above their weight.

The TUF Gaming, Prime and ASUS Dual product lines each feature RTX 5060 8GB, RTX 5060 Ti (16GB and 8GB variants). All ASUS RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards feature Dual BIOS support. Users can prioritize low temperatures for muscular performance, or prioritize low noise levels for distraction-free gaming. ASUS RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti cards also share many thermal innovations, including Axial-tech fans with longer blades for increased airflow. Thanks to 0dB technology, the fans intelligently turn off when not needed, keeping card noise as low as possible.

These cards also feature dual-ball fan bearings for maximum endurance and vented backplates to keep temperatures low. Each backplate is aluminum, providing enhanced aesthetics and heat dissipation. Every card also benefits from ASUS Auto Extreme technology. This means soldering is done in a single pass, reducing manufacturing strain on the graphics card to boost its overall integrity. Meanwhile, ASUS GPU Guard gives each graphics card’s GPU adhesive coverage on all four corners to prevent cracking. When users buy an ASUS GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti Series graphics card, they can rest assured it’s built to last.

TUF Gaming graphics cards: pairing power with heavyweight hardware

ASUS offers the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, TUF Gaming RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB to satisfy those who want the ultimate in rugged and reliable hardware.

These cards feature military-grade construction, helping ensure they hold up even under the most intense pressure. Plus, a PCB coating insulates them from the dangers of dust, debris and humidity. For thermal management, the TUF RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti cards feature a MaxContact heatsink that efficiently dissipates heat.

Featuring TUF Gaming’s tried-and-true industrial aesthetic with hard angles and slanted lines, these gunmetal-gray graphics cards are forged with precision. And for those who want a little glow in their high-tech hardware, ARGB lighting on the backplate provides a dash of customizable color. Each card is compatible with Aura Sync, so users can coordinate the lighting with their other Aura Sync gear for a synchronized battlestation.

ASUS recommend the TUF Gaming 750W Gold power supply for these graphics cards. This PSU features TUF Gaming’s military-grade certifications and durability standards, meaning it can hold up like a champ alongside a new RTX 5060 or 5060 Ti. And with this PSU’s 10-year warranty, users will have peace of mind no matter how hard they push their PC.

Prime graphics cards: ready for SFF gaming PCs

Those looking for a graphics card for small-form-factors (SFF) have a lot of choices in the ASUS RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti lineup. The Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB are all 2.5-slot graphics cards with three fans, meaning they are ready to power a small-form-factor PC with robust cooling power.

Beyond their convenient 2.5-slot designs, these cards are also great for those who like components with sleek, modern aesthetics. Rounded edges and minimalist visual flourishes ensure a Prime card will mesh well with just about anything else in a PC.

The ASUS Prime 750W Gold PSU pairs perfectly with any of the Prime RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti cards. Boasting 80 Plus gold certification, dual-ball fan bearings and other premium components, this PSU can provide stable power delivery for a long time — and it comes with an 8-year warranty to back that up.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti: minimum size, maximum performance

For users needing an RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti graphics card that’s even more compact than the offerings in our Prime lineup, ASUS has it covered. The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, and Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB all pack gaming horsepower into a compact two-fan card.

Each card sports a striking black-and-white color contrast for PC enthusiasts who like to make a statement with their PCs. Golden-age sci-fi accents lend the cards an air of retrofuturism that will go perfectly with many other ASUS components.

ASUS recommends the ASUS Prime 750W Gold PSU as the power supply for these cards. Along with being an ideal aesthetic match, it will give all ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti graphics cards the enduring power they need to perform their best.

Optimize any experience with GPU Tweak III

ASUS GPU Tweak III software allows users to conveniently monitor and tune GPU performance. It provides an in-depth look at graphics card specs and status, and it makes it easy to adjust various processor parameters. Whether a user wants to change their card’s performance mode or overclock it in a single click, GPU Tweak III makes it a cinch. Plus, with the new OSD Wizard feature, users will be able to easily customize the GPU Tweak III on-screen display (OSD), so they have the information they need in a format that suits any preference.

