ASUS Announces NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

ASUS announced its NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards, including the all-new ROG Astral line that ushers in a new generation of performance. The ROG Astral series combines top-tier frame rates and a sleek, stellar design, with both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variants ready to power a user’s next PC.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators, Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Users can multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, they can access NVIDIA NIM microservices — state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

ROG Astral takes to the skies with next-level performance and design

The ROG Astral series derives its name from the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, inspired by the boundless mysteries of the universe, particularly the immense gravitational forces and infinite depth of black holes. ROG Astral symbolizes the powerful and limitless energy of the cosmos, pushing performance to new heights and continuously exploring uncharted territories like never before.

As the first quad-fan graphics cards from ROG, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 take cooling to the next level with up to 20% more airflow and pressure than previous three-fan designs. This helps reduce hotspots, leading to unprecedented clock speeds.

The inclusion of a fourth fan allows for more densely-packed heatsink fins, increasing overall cooling potential. In addition, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 see the return of the ASUS-patented vapor-chamber design with milled pathways, allowing heat pipes to sink into the surface without flat edges for improved heat dissipation. And between that heatsink and the GPU, traditional thermal paste has been swapped for a premium phase-change thermal pad, which not only optimizes heat transfer but also increases the longevity of the thermal interface material. Liquifying by design to effectively fill the gaps between the GPU and the heatsink, this phase-change GPU thermal pad’s superior thermal conductivity helps ensure optimal performance and durability of graphics cards under heavy load.

The ROG Astral series is built for enthusiasts and overclockers, which means premium power delivery is a must. Powerful 80-amp MOSFETs allow for more than 35% extra headroom than standard designs, for enhanced stability and higher overclocking potential. At the same time, a protective PCB coating helps protect against short-circuits caused by moisture or dust, which means these cards are built to last.

All of this is encased in an ultra-rigid metal frame, fan shroud and backplate with a slick new design that evokes futuristic starships. And as a top-of-the-line series, ROG Astral also supports the latest advanced features in GPU Tweak III, including a Thermal Map of the PCB, Power Detector+ to check the 12VHPWR connection, and a Mileage tracker that logs power usage over the lifespan of the card. Add to these features two FanConnect II headers for controlling case fans and a Dual BIOS switch that lets users choose between maximum performance and quiet operation — all of it amounts to an incredible graphics card that can handle nearly anything thrown at it.

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, ASUS also offers the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090. Featuring many of the same features as its air-cooled cousin, the LC version opts for a low-profile heatsink under the shroud, with a full-coverage cold plate that allows the extra-thick 360mm radiator to cool the GPU and other heat-producing components on the PCB. Featuring up to 30% better thermal performance than air cooling, the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 is an ideal choice for scoring powerful performance with quiet operation.

ROG Strix, ASUS TUF Gaming, and ASUS Prime fill out the lineup

The ROG Astral series is not the only family of graphics cards gracing the ASUS lineup this generation. Gamers looking for a powerful GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070 graphics card should look at the ROG Strix variants, featuring striking designs and a host of features, including a vented exoskeleton, Dual BIOS switch, high-end power delivery, phase-change GPU thermal pad and Aura Sync.

For ultra-reliable performance that can suit any PC build, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are all excellent choices. Like the ROG Astral series, TUF Gaming models feature the phase-change thermal compound, a protective PCB coating and military-grade components for durability, plus a vapor chamber on the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080. Certified military-grade TUF chokes and MOSFETs deliver rock-solid power to the CPU, which can help improve system stability. Meanwhile, TUF 5K black metallic capacitors provide 52% wider temperature tolerance and a lifespan up to 2.5 times longer than standard capacitors.

Finally, ASUS Prime graphics cards also join the launch, featuring the phase-change thermal compound and tri-fan cooling. And for the GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 models, a 2.5-slot design that meets the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card guideline provides broad compatibility at an attractive price. At the same time, the ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 still features a vapor chamber for thermal performance users can count on.

The new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards can be seamlessly paired with a power supply from the ROG Thor III or ROG Strix Platinum lines, featuring ATX 3.1 and PCIe® 5.0 support, the ASUS-patented GPU-First intelligent voltage stabilizer, and GaN MOSFETs. Click here to check out Thor III and ROG Strix Platinum PSUs.

