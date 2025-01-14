ASUS Announces NUC 14 Essential

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced ASUS NUC 14 Essential, an ultracompact, entry-level mini PC powered by the latest Intel® Core™ N-series processor. Designed for exceptional performance and enhanced power efficiency, the capabilities of NUC 14 Essential are further boosted by a versatile array of ports including Bluetooth® 5.3 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+). Support for up to three 4K displays provides users with smooth multitasking experiences, allowing them to stream videos, create content, and analyze data with ease.

Energy-efficient performance in a compact package

The latest Intel Core N-series processor enables ASUS NUC 14 Essential to make light work of daily office tasks. Featuring up to eight E-core architectures, the processor offers a perfect balance of energy efficiency and performance, offering a 42% improvement over previous-generation processors. NUC 14 Essential lets users browse the web, attend videoconferences, stream videos, or create content with ease, making it ideal for office workers and students.

The easy-access design of NUC 14 Essential takes upgradability to another level, facilitating simple and effortless memory and SSD upgrades. What’s more, the compact NUC 14 Essential includes a VESA mount kit so it can be attached to the rear of a monitor, to digital signage, or to a kiosk for field deployment. Its compact 0.56-liter chassis blends in well in any workspace, office, or classroom.

Streamlined workflows and seamless collaborations

ASUS NUC 14 Essential features Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth and secure data transfers. Even in congested environments, WiFi 6E offers great performance and flexibility by accessing high-speed 6GHz channels, making applications more responsive for file sharing, backups, and updates.

Meanwhile, Bluetooth 5.3 provides more immersive audio for clear videoconferencing, music listening, and video-streaming experiences.

Engineered for reliability and security

ASUS NUC 14 Essential is engineered for robust reliability and platform security. Surpassing industry standards, this mini PC has been subjected to over 1000 hours of bake testing at 100°C and 1400 hours of humidity testing at 70°C.

To ensure smooth deployment and exceptional user experiences, ASUS provides round-the-clock support, a three-year warranty in over 50 countries, and pickup, repair, and return services for NUC 14 Essential.

Additionally, NUC 14 Essential boosts platform security with a self-healing BIOS and improved manageability with ASUS Control Center that enables IT departments to remotely control the device.

Triple 4K display support

ASUS NUC 14 Essential offers triple 4K display support via HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (with DisplayPort support) for smooth multitasking experiences.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS NUC 14 Essential will be available from Q1 2025.

